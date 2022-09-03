ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Volleyball trifecta!

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After an 0-2 start to begin the season, the San Luis Sidewinders volleyball have now won two matches in a row. On Tuesday night the Sidewinders handed the Dobson Mustangs their first loss of the season winning in five sets 25-18, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25 and 15-12. Alexis Camacho finished with 3 digs for the Sidewinders. Kristhna Rodriguez added four blocks and Isari Vigil had two kills.
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Top Plays of the Week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Top plays of the week are back featuring local athletes from Yuma Catholic, Cibola, Brawley, Calipatria and Holtville. Who takes the top spot this week?. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Matadors dominate IVC, win third straight

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western Matadors men's soccer team welcomed Imperial Valley College to Matador Field on Tuesday night and the reception for IVC was not an enjoyable one. After a 5-2 loss to Southern Nevada in the second game of the season knocked the...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palo Verde, CA
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
El Cajon, CA
Yuma, AZ
Football
City
Palo Verde, AZ
City
Brawley, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
Calexico, CA
Football
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Cibola, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Sports
Calexico, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Sports
12 News

School crossing guard dies after hit by car in southern Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. — A school crossing guard died Tuesday after she was hit by a car last week in Yuma, police say. Maria Cecilia Chavez, 70, was struck by a vehicle on the afternoon of Sept. 1 as she was working as a crossing guard near 8th Avenue and 24th Street. She was wearing a reflective vest at the time she was hit by a car driven by a 60-year-old woman, according to the Yuma Police Department.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Panic false alarm from Crane Middle School in Yuma

There was a false panic alarm from Crane Middle School on Tuesday, September 6 around 3:46 p.m. that the Yuma Police Department responded to and were made aware by the School Resource Officer that it was a false alarm. The post Panic false alarm from Crane Middle School in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Holding onto the heat before a surge of moisture arrives

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is another day with intense heat with highs reaching 100-115 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 8 p.m. TOMORROW for Imperial County, Yuma is also included. A strengthening hurricane is tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast and will...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

La Brucherie Road Project Works Nerves

IMPERIAL — Maria Hernandez lives west of La Brucherie Road in the hive of single-family homes south of Aten Road that finds itself cut off from a main route to shopping, banking, and more for at least three months. Hernandez was out walking her dog in the area on...
IMPERIAL, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
kyma.com

Kari Lake gets local endorsements in visit to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake is in Yuma as momentum picks up for her campaign for governor. Tuesday marks Lake's first visit to Yuma since she won the Republican primary, and she received big endorsements from local lawmakers like Mayor Doug Nicholls, County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, and State Representative Tim Dunn.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Locals observe Labor Day at the river

Labor Day has become a time for shopping, end-of-summer barbecues and spending the day off with loved ones and many locals are doing just that. The post Locals observe Labor Day at the river appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Former Friendship Park site closing in San Luis, Arizona

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) said they will close the former Friendship Park site for the new construction project at the San Luis I Land Port of Entry and there will be new fencing installed on September 8 for public safety. The post Former Friendship Park site closing in San Luis, Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
SAN LUIS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Night Lights#University City#American Football#Imperial#The Gila Ridge Hawks#Criminals#Tigers#Crims#Shamrocks
kyma.com

Brawley man found stabbed on Main Street

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley says a man was stabbed on Main Street and taken to the hospital. A man was found with multiple stab wounds and was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man is in stable condition as of the time of...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Yuma J.C. Penney store fire extinguished by sprinkler system

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says a J.C. Penney store caught fire, damaging a storage room but was extinguished by its sprinkler system. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the building being evacuated and smoke coming from a shoe department storage room. The sprinkler system extinguished the...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 31-Sept. 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. 9:46 a.m.: Deputies responded to the reporting of a 2-year-old child walking down the middle of the street in Seeley on Wednesday morning carrying a blanket and bottle in black sweatpants, a gray shirt, and no shoes. Deputies were able to locate the mother after responding.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Meet the newest members of the Yuma Fire family

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There must be something in the water in Yuma, because their fire department has gone to the babes. And when you have a bunch of babies all together at one time with no one crying, that’s definitely Something Good. In less than a...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Imperial Irrigation District candidates continue campaigning

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The campaign for Imperial Irrigation District division is unfolding but for division 1, Alex Cardenas says he is ready to continue pushing for water rights. Alex Cardenas is ran for re-election for division one. He currently is on the IID Board of Directors and...
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy