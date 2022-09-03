YUMA, Ariz. — A school crossing guard died Tuesday after she was hit by a car last week in Yuma, police say. Maria Cecilia Chavez, 70, was struck by a vehicle on the afternoon of Sept. 1 as she was working as a crossing guard near 8th Avenue and 24th Street. She was wearing a reflective vest at the time she was hit by a car driven by a 60-year-old woman, according to the Yuma Police Department.

YUMA, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO