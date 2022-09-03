Read full article on original website
Arizona Governor Ducey Releases New Border Walls PicturesMark HakeArizona State
Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border WallMark HakeArizona State
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the BorderMark HakeYuma, AZ
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in YumaMark HakeYuma, AZ
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National AttentionMark HakeArizona State
NBC 11 Sports: Volleyball trifecta!
SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After an 0-2 start to begin the season, the San Luis Sidewinders volleyball have now won two matches in a row. On Tuesday night the Sidewinders handed the Dobson Mustangs their first loss of the season winning in five sets 25-18, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25 and 15-12. Alexis Camacho finished with 3 digs for the Sidewinders. Kristhna Rodriguez added four blocks and Isari Vigil had two kills.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Top Plays of the Week
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Top plays of the week are back featuring local athletes from Yuma Catholic, Cibola, Brawley, Calipatria and Holtville. Who takes the top spot this week?. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
kyma.com
Matadors dominate IVC, win third straight
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western Matadors men's soccer team welcomed Imperial Valley College to Matador Field on Tuesday night and the reception for IVC was not an enjoyable one. After a 5-2 loss to Southern Nevada in the second game of the season knocked the...
kyma.com
El Centro native Andy Ruiz with another big win in the ring, pursues new belt
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - El Centro native Andy Ruiz landed just enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on the path to a chance to become the heavyweight champion again. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three...
School crossing guard dies after hit by car in southern Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. — A school crossing guard died Tuesday after she was hit by a car last week in Yuma, police say. Maria Cecilia Chavez, 70, was struck by a vehicle on the afternoon of Sept. 1 as she was working as a crossing guard near 8th Avenue and 24th Street. She was wearing a reflective vest at the time she was hit by a car driven by a 60-year-old woman, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Panic false alarm from Crane Middle School in Yuma
There was a false panic alarm from Crane Middle School on Tuesday, September 6 around 3:46 p.m. that the Yuma Police Department responded to and were made aware by the School Resource Officer that it was a false alarm. The post Panic false alarm from Crane Middle School in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Holding onto the heat before a surge of moisture arrives
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is another day with intense heat with highs reaching 100-115 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 8 p.m. TOMORROW for Imperial County, Yuma is also included. A strengthening hurricane is tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast and will...
holtvilletribune.com
La Brucherie Road Project Works Nerves
IMPERIAL — Maria Hernandez lives west of La Brucherie Road in the hive of single-family homes south of Aten Road that finds itself cut off from a main route to shopping, banking, and more for at least three months. Hernandez was out walking her dog in the area on...
kyma.com
Kari Lake gets local endorsements in visit to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake is in Yuma as momentum picks up for her campaign for governor. Tuesday marks Lake's first visit to Yuma since she won the Republican primary, and she received big endorsements from local lawmakers like Mayor Doug Nicholls, County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, and State Representative Tim Dunn.
Locals observe Labor Day at the river
Labor Day has become a time for shopping, end-of-summer barbecues and spending the day off with loved ones and many locals are doing just that. The post Locals observe Labor Day at the river appeared first on KYMA.
School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma
A 70-year-old woman Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard and was hit by a car on September 1, she recently died on September 6 due to her injuries. The post School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Former Friendship Park site closing in San Luis, Arizona
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) said they will close the former Friendship Park site for the new construction project at the San Luis I Land Port of Entry and there will be new fencing installed on September 8 for public safety. The post Former Friendship Park site closing in San Luis, Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
Excessive heat warning extended for Pinal and five other counties
Excessive Heat Warning Extended for Six CountiesInMaricopa. The National Weather Service has extended the time of the Excessive Heat Warning for: Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, and Yuma Counties from September 4th to September 7th at 8:00 PM.
kyma.com
Brawley man found stabbed on Main Street
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley says a man was stabbed on Main Street and taken to the hospital. A man was found with multiple stab wounds and was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man is in stable condition as of the time of...
City of Yuma offering self-serve sandbag filling station to the community from September 8-10
The City of Yuma is offering sand bags to the community and will have a self-serve sandbag filling station at the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center due to upcoming additional monsoon activity this weekend. The post City of Yuma offering self-serve sandbag filling station to the community from September 8-10 appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Yuma J.C. Penney store fire extinguished by sprinkler system
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says a J.C. Penney store caught fire, damaging a storage room but was extinguished by its sprinkler system. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the building being evacuated and smoke coming from a shoe department storage room. The sprinkler system extinguished the...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 31-Sept. 5
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. 9:46 a.m.: Deputies responded to the reporting of a 2-year-old child walking down the middle of the street in Seeley on Wednesday morning carrying a blanket and bottle in black sweatpants, a gray shirt, and no shoes. Deputies were able to locate the mother after responding.
AZFamily
Meet the newest members of the Yuma Fire family
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There must be something in the water in Yuma, because their fire department has gone to the babes. And when you have a bunch of babies all together at one time with no one crying, that’s definitely Something Good. In less than a...
kyma.com
Imperial Irrigation District candidates continue campaigning
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The campaign for Imperial Irrigation District division is unfolding but for division 1, Alex Cardenas says he is ready to continue pushing for water rights. Alex Cardenas is ran for re-election for division one. He currently is on the IID Board of Directors and...
Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead
On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead. The post Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead appeared first on KYMA.
