WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend
Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Judge Phil Smith, 20th Judicial District Circuit Court, passed away on September 4 at the age of 62 and Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams passed away on September 2 at the age of 68.
Ascension Saint Thomas Executive Receives National Award for Health Care Strategy
The Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD), a professional membership group for health care marketers, communicators, planners and business developers of the American Hospital Association (AHA), has announced Ruth Portacci, vice president of strategy for Ascension Saint Thomas, as a recipient of its 2022 Leadership Excellence Award.
TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee. The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program. Among the findings of Hate Crime...
Popular Men’s Hairstyles for the Fall
By now, most schools in Middle Tennessee are back in full swing. Parents are getting up early to get their students to class. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a bad hair day. Our style experts at A Moment’s Peace wrote recently about back-to-school hairstyles for the...
