Shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a Greensboro apartment complex after hearing reports of gun fire. It happened at 3818 Rockwood Manor Apartments. Greensboro police are investigating shots fired at the complex. They said someone fired shots but no one was hit. Stay with WFMY News 2 for...
Several cars broken into at Huntsview Apartments in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a string of car break-ins at an apartment complex off Battleground Avenue. Police said 10 cars were broken into at Huntsview Apartments. Shattered glass could be seen from cars all across the complex. Police said six of the cars were unlocked and...
wfmynews2.com
Car stolen by teens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people stole a car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on East Sprague Street. Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery a little after 2 a.m. and observed the car on Burgandy Street. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The driver...
WBTV
Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit in the middle of the day in the middle of downtown Salisbury ended with a crash on Wednesday. Officials say it began around noon in the Long Street area of East Spencer. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit. Salisbury Police were called to deploy stop sticks as the driver continued on Long St. into Salisbury.
Charges sought in fights at NC football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash sends 5 juveniles to the hospital, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An early Monday morning crash sent five juveniles to the hospital, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. After 1 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a white sedan after seeing a law violation in the 1000 block of University Parkway. The driver refused to stop...
WXII 12
Shots fired at Winston-Salem home with mother and 6 kids inside
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WSPD responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at a home on Fitch Street in Winston-Salem. Mother of 6, Katie Thomas said her children were inside and the bullets just missed them. “My children came running in and told me they’re shooting, they’re...
6 juveniles arrested after leading Burlington police on a chase in a stolen car
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Six juveniles were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash that totaled two vehicles in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. The Burlington Police said they got a call around noon to the Citgo Gas Station located at 1382 South Church Street about a disturbance.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem auto shop catches fire, Wednesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire at 5800 Reynolda Road at around 7: 45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews were still on the scene as of 9:15 p.m. WSFD told WXII12 there are no injuries. Our reporters said the fire personnel were still fighting the...
Firefighters battle blaze on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters with the city of Winston-Salem are out battling a blaze on Reynolda Road. The fire is currently in progress as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen coming from a building. Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2...
Government Technology
Greensboro, N.C., to Majorly Increase Surveillance of Roads
(TNS) — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night. The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones...
Greensboro approves installation of 15 more safety cameras
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At Tuesday night's city council meeting, councilmembers voted to approve installation of 15 more Flock safety cameras. It's the second round of cameras installed in the city over the last year. Greensboro put up the first ten in October 2021. The cameras take pictures of car...
‘Junkyard’ Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. John ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew was arrested Friday for the October 2021 murder of Timothy ‘TJ’ Long. A ten-month investigation led to authorities identifying Junkyard as the suspect in […]
Man charged after Greensboro Bank of America robbed, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed. The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting At Concord Mills Mall
Police say a third suspect involved in a shooting with officers at Concord Mills Mall has died from his injuries. Investigators say the third suspect, who we now know fired several shots at police and was shot by officers, is 23-year-old Dominic Jeter of Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Medical...
Man shot by police officers inside Concord Mills dies days later, authorities say
CONCORD, N.C. — A man who was shot by police after firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall nearly a week ago has died, according to authorities. Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said Dominic Jeter, 23, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries a few days later.
Driver in Northwest Blvd crash was under 16, attempting to avoid traffic stop, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen under the age of 16 was behind the wheel of a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, on […]
Forsyth County officials seize largest amount of fentanyl in county history
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Forsyth County history during an ongoing investigation, according to a FCDTF news release. Overall, 22 pounds of fentanyl valued at $2,665,000 were seized. In Sept. 2021, detectives with the FCDTF learned Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem, […]
2 juveniles arrested after stealing car at gunpoint, leading officers on chase on East Sprague St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man’s car was stolen at gunpoint by two juveniles, Winston-Salem police say. According to the police department, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday they were called about an armed robbery on East Sprague Street. They were told that two people stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint. They got a description of […]
WXII 12
Greensboro warning of growing traffic-ticket scam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Department of Transportation is warning residents about a possible phishing scam with traffic tickets. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. A local resident received an email with claims about a traffic citation. The emails claimed it was recorded by a traffic camera...
