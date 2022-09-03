ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a Greensboro apartment complex after hearing reports of gun fire. It happened at 3818 Rockwood Manor Apartments. Greensboro police are investigating shots fired at the complex. They said someone fired shots but no one was hit. Stay with WFMY News 2 for...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Car stolen by teens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people stole a car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on East Sprague Street. Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery a little after 2 a.m. and observed the car on Burgandy Street. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The driver...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit in the middle of the day in the middle of downtown Salisbury ended with a crash on Wednesday. Officials say it began around noon in the Long Street area of East Spencer. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit. Salisbury Police were called to deploy stop sticks as the driver continued on Long St. into Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS 17

Charges sought in fights at NC football game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Shots fired at Winston-Salem home with mother and 6 kids inside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WSPD responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at a home on Fitch Street in Winston-Salem. Mother of 6, Katie Thomas said her children were inside and the bullets just missed them. “My children came running in and told me they’re shooting, they’re...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WXII 12

Winston-Salem auto shop catches fire, Wednesday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire at 5800 Reynolda Road at around 7: 45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews were still on the scene as of 9:15 p.m. WSFD told WXII12 there are no injuries. Our reporters said the fire personnel were still fighting the...
Government Technology

Greensboro, N.C., to Majorly Increase Surveillance of Roads

(TNS) — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night. The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Junkyard’ Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. John ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew was arrested Friday for the October 2021 murder of Timothy ‘TJ’ Long. A ten-month investigation led to authorities identifying Junkyard as the suspect in […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged after Greensboro Bank of America robbed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed. The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting At Concord Mills Mall

Police say a third suspect involved in a shooting with officers at Concord Mills Mall has died from his injuries. Investigators say the third suspect, who we now know fired several shots at police and was shot by officers, is 23-year-old Dominic Jeter of Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Medical...
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

2 juveniles arrested after stealing car at gunpoint, leading officers on chase on East Sprague St., Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man’s car was stolen at gunpoint by two juveniles, Winston-Salem police say. According to the police department, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday they were called about an armed robbery on East Sprague Street. They were told that two people stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint. They got a description of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro warning of growing traffic-ticket scam

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Department of Transportation is warning residents about a possible phishing scam with traffic tickets. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. A local resident received an email with claims about a traffic citation. The emails claimed it was recorded by a traffic camera...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy