ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

3 injured, 1 extricated after Morris County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were sent to the hospital, one of which was extricated, following a crash in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Long Valley First Aid Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at the intersection of Schooleys Mountain...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,610 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 5. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
City
Hackettstown, NJ
City
Blairstown, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
State
Washington State
Warren County, NJ
Government
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 7, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#The Mosquito#The West Nile Virus#Franklin Frelinghuysen#Oxford
wrnjradio.com

Pa. man charged in 2020 Somerset County homicide

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with the 2020 killing of a Franklin Township man, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, of Philadelphia was arrested for the homicide of Duane S. Banks, 27, that occurred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Denville Township

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 30-year-old Hudson County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Denville Township. On September 6, police stopped a vehicle for speeding, failure to maintain a lane, and failure to observe a traffic control device. A roadside investigation revealed that the...
DENVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Sheriff’s Office receives donated K9

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – In honor of returning from the Labor Day holiday weekend, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon announced a new team member of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office workforce. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received a generous donation of a black Labrador Retriever puppy,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
LODI, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy