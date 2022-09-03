Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
3 injured, 1 extricated after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were sent to the hospital, one of which was extricated, following a crash in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Long Valley First Aid Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at the intersection of Schooleys Mountain...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,610 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 5. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Northampton County Boy Missing For Several Days
State Police have launched a search for a 16-year-old boy Northampton County boy who has been missing for several days. Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.
Have an unwanted gun and need grocery money? Northampton County hosting buyback.
Northampton County is hosting a gun buyback next month, its first under District Attorney Terry Houck, his office announced. It’s no questions asked, so participants don’t have to live in the county. The county DA’s office is offering the program in an effort to reduce violence, in partnership...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Motorcyclists drag man from vehicle, assault him after near collision in Clinton Twp., NJ
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are looking for a group of motorcyclists they say assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone over the weekend. Officers in Clinton Township were sent to Cokesbury Road Saturday shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday for the report of an...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 7, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
fox29.com
Car with 3 kids inside trapped under tractor-trailer on the way to school in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - An early morning school run took a terrifying turn Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer. Police say three students were inside when the car became trapped under the truck on Route 130 and Melrich Road. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car completely under the truck.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pack of motorcyclists pull driver from car, beat him after near collision in Clinton Twp., cops say
Police in Hunterdon County are looking for a group of up to 13 motorcyclists who took part in the beating and robbery of a driver in Clinton Township, authorities said. A 62-year-old motorist told police he was assaulted and robbed shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday on Cokesbury Road. “The...
Police are investigating shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
Man dies after being swept from Pa. group swimming in Delaware River
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
wrnjradio.com
Pa. man charged in 2020 Somerset County homicide
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with the 2020 killing of a Franklin Township man, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, of Philadelphia was arrested for the homicide of Duane S. Banks, 27, that occurred...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, DWI in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating a motor vehicle during license suspension, and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Zilvinas Bitinaitis, 58, of Andover was sentenced on August 12 before the Honorable Judge Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
wrnjradio.com
2 charged for allegedly stealing from Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Two Warren County men are facing theft charges for allegedly stealing from the Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Washington Township. On August 25, at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at 384 Route...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 30-year-old Hudson County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Denville Township. On September 6, police stopped a vehicle for speeding, failure to maintain a lane, and failure to observe a traffic control device. A roadside investigation revealed that the...
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg councilmember introduces ordinance related to Howard Street development
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council heard more public comments Tuesday about the property at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. Commentors offered a mixed bag of support and dissention for the property’s development. The subject of the property's development was yet again...
14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Sheriff’s Office receives donated K9
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – In honor of returning from the Labor Day holiday weekend, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon announced a new team member of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office workforce. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received a generous donation of a black Labrador Retriever puppy,...
Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17
A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
Comments / 0