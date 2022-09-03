Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Repping New Celebrity Client
10:36 AM PT -- 9/7 -- The hearing just wrapped -- only lasting a couple minutes -- Steve and Camille were officially subbed in as attorneys and a preliminary hearing was set for November 1. Kilcher was not present. We spoke with Steve and Camille who told us a little...
TMZ.com
'BMF' Actor Lil Meech Off the Hook in $250K Watch Theft Case
"BMF" star Lil Meech is off the hook in his grand theft case over a $250K Richard Mille watch ... we're told it was tossed after the accusers decided they were done pursuing it. A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office tells TMZ Hip Hop ... cops conducted an...
TMZ.com
Aries Spears Breaks Silence on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish
Aries Spears is speaking out for the first time publicly after he and Tiffany Haddish were sued for grooming and molesting two children during an old skit they performed ... calling the whole thing a shakedown. In a preview for his podcast "Spears & Steinberg" Aries admits there's not a...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
TMZ.com
Debbie Rowe
Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife Debbie Rowe Reveals Shocking Drug Stories of Beverly Hills Doctor. Debbie Rowe Burns Down House (PHOTOS) Paris Jackson -- I'm Helping My Mom During Hard Times (PHOTO) 10/08/16. Paris Jackson -- Reconnects with Mom Debbie Rowe After Breast Cancer Diagnosis. 8/30/16. Paris Jackson -- Reconnects with Debbie...
TMZ.com
Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love
Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hit Up Malibu's Chili Cook-Off, Basketball Fail
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit up the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off Sunday, and try as they might ... they walked away empty-handed after a game of hoops. The newly-blended fam were all the buzz at the shindig ... with twins Max and Emme in tow -- and they stopped at the hoops game. Ben's a sports nut, so you'd think he might score a basket or even 2, but he tried 4 times, fully suffering from empty net syndrome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
'Star Trek' Star DeForest Kelley Joining Nichelle Nichols in Space
The late DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy on "Star Trek," will be joining his costar Nichelle Nichols' ashes in a unique way ... as they both go to deep space. A sample of Jackson's DNA will be onboard United Launch Alliance's aptly-named "Vulcan" rocket with...
TMZ.com
Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Ranks Over Usher as King of R&B
Usher is happily accepting the "King of R&B" title, and while Tevin Campbell doesn't disagree with that high honor, he does think there's someone who could challenge ... if he weren't in prison. We caught Tevin at LAX ... fresh off his jaw-dropping cameo during Usher's Las Vegas residency, where...
TMZ.com
The Weeknd Says Doctors Say His Voice Will Recover After Losing it at L.A. Show
The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles show last week after losing his voice -- but his road to recovery is going great -- so says the singer's medical team. Abel made the happy announcement Tuesday, just days after Saturday night's show at SoFi Stadium, writing, "doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. i love you all so much ... XO"
TMZ.com
Conrad Murray
Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife Debbie Rowe Reveals Shocking Drug Stories of Beverly Hills Doctor. Conrad Murray Enjoys Trinidad Carnival Festivities with GF Nicole Alvarez (PHOTO) Conrad Murray -- I Didn't Kill MJ ... Blame His Other Doctors! (TMZ LIVE VIDEO) 7/26/16. Conrad Murray Tell-All -- Michael Jackson Played Dress Up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Diana Jenkins Discussed Donation to Airline Victims Families with Erika Jayne
Diana Jenkins' donation for Lion Air victims' families isn't a call to war against Erika Jayne, but it IS intended to provoke a response ... from some other 'Real Housewives.'. Sources connected to the 'RHOBH' star tell TMZ ... Diana and Erika discussed the $100k gift before it even happened. We're told even though it may have appeared to be a dig at Erika, given the fact EJ's been embroiled in litigation directly related to that tragedy, that's just not the case.
TMZ.com
Sherri Shepherd Got 'Amazing' Talk Show Advice From Oprah Winfrey
Sherri Shepherd is set to take over Wendy Williams' TV spot in less than a week's time ... and she'll do it armed with some "amazing" advice from Oprah Winfrey. We got Sherri Tuesday in rainy NYC, and she told us the "Oracle" -- aka Oprah -- gave her some wise words about how to conduct herself as she launches her own self-titled talk show.
TMZ.com
Armie Hammer Documentary Removes Bite Mark Pic, Viewers Think It's A Tattoo
Discovery+ is scrapping an image from their latest Armie Hammer documentary that allegedly showed a gnarly bite mark ... and they're doing away with it because viewers are convinced it looks all too similar to a tattoo found online. "House of Hammer" dives deep into the actor's sexual abuse allegations...
TMZ.com
FN Meka Co-Founder Calls Out Fans Complaining About A.I. Rapper's Lyrics
Operation FN Meka, Capitol Records' experimental A.I. rapper, might be resting in a virtual coffin now ... but one of its co-creators is lashing out one last time. We hope. Anthony Martini, co-founder of Factory New -- the company responsible for unleashing FN Meka, tells The New York Times ... the digital rapper's critics are guilty of creating a double standard.
TMZ.com
Fans Think Adele Married Rich Paul After 'The Paul's' Sign in IG Post
Adele's simply looking to celebrate her big Emmy win ... but her fans think there's something much bigger to toast, because of something she posted ... something that makes them think she and Rich Paul have said: "I Do." The singer was "pleased as punch" to be one step closer...
TMZ.com
Susan Sarandon Says 'Monarch' Cast Bonded Despite Political Differences
Susan Sarandon's progressive activism isn't preventing her from bonding with folks on the other side of the aisle on her new TV show, "Monarch" -- which she sees as a sign of hope for the country. The Oscar winner's going full country and western for the new FOX drama, and...
TMZ.com
Jamie Lynn Spears Competing In Celebrity Special Forces Training Reality Show
Jamie Lynn Spears is being put to the test, on not just by her sister, Britney ... she's one of 16 celebrities tapped for a new reality show where contestants go through challenges straight out of special forces training. The former 'Zoey 101' star is competing in a new show...
TMZ.com
Harry Styles Appears to Spit on Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
10:55 AM PT -- Chris' rep tells us, "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."
Comments / 0