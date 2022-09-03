Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
thevillagereporter.com
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
Times-Bulletin
Congratulations varsity and junior high cheer teams
VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Fair Cheerleading Competition took place Wednesday evening, Aug. 31, at the Van Wert County Fair Grandstands. Local cheer groups placed in multiple junior high and varsity divisions. The Van Wert Middle School team placed first in the Junior High Tumble Division, with...
The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
WANE-TV
How did the Auburn Auction go without competition this year?
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — With RM Sotheby’s no longer hosting a Labor Day weekend auction in Auburn, it allowed for Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction to once again dominate the weekend in 2022. Owner, Auctioneer, and Chief Appraiser of Worldwide Auctioneers, John Kruse, told WANE 15 that their...
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wed., Sept. 7, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Fremont, Ohio and Hillsdale, Michigan areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
Overnight house fire in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away
Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.
sent-trib.com
DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates
PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
13abc.com
Suspect flees scene after crashing vehicle into porch of Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect fled the scene after crashing a car into the porch of a Toledo home Monday night. The crash occurred around 11:21 p.m. when units responded to the 300 block of S. Detroit Avenue. When crews arrived, they were informed that the driver of the...
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Stop & Go moments after State Troopers terminate pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash into a business leaves a man in the hospital facing serious charges. “The guy was doing 85 in a 35 coming down Dorr at Parkside. So, a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but unfortunately, he increased the speed coming through the university,” explains Sgt. Jason Metzger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post.
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building
NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
Lima News
Man shot after home invasion in Lima
LIMA — On Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m., the Lima Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3100 block of Elijah Pkwy. Upon their arrival, patrol officers learned of two individuals who kicked in a door and forced their way into one of the apartments where an estranged wife lived.
Comments / 1