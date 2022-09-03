Read full article on original website
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
ocsportszone.com
Nine former Santa Ana District coaches and players being inducted into Wall of Fame
Ed Medina led Godinez to the CIF softball championship in 2019. (File photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Nine former coaches and athletes will be honored by the Santa Ana Unified School District with their inductions into the district’s Wall of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Fermin Leal, chief communications officer for the district.
Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Four
With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
SFGate
Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: 'It's like a dream'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead's home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother's car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.
UCLA Football Practice Report: September 5
A few missing players from Saturday's win over Bowling Green returned to the practice, but one veteran remained absent.
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
nypressnews.com
Karen Bass got a USC degree for free. It’s now pulling her into a federal corruption case
During the last decade, two influential Los Angeles politicians were awarded full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 each from USC’s social work program. One of those scholarships led to the indictment of former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, on bribery and fraud charges.
Eater
A Beloved Levantine Restaurant Expands Its Foothold in Long Beach
For years, chef Dima Habibeh has dreamed of expansion. The owner of downtown Long Beach’s Ammatolí considers that word in many permutations: expanding herself, physically expanding her restaurant space, and expanding the cultural influences currently found on her broad menu. Now, after growing her restaurant’s footprint all the way out to the northwest corner of Long Beach Boulevard and Third Street, the dream is feeling more like manifest destiny.
dailytitan.com
CSUF President receives $98,000 pay raise
President Framroze Virjee received a $98,000 raise this academic year, an increase of about 26%, in addition to a personal electric vehicle charger in his university parking spot that cost more than $100,000. Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton faculty negotiated an 8% pay increase over two years, but the state legislature...
dailytitan.com
Some Fullerton streets chosen for 2023 makeover
Several major and residential streets in Fullerton will undergo repavement to improve road conditions, the Fullerton city council voted at their last meeting. Roadwork is expected to take place from spring through fall of 2023. David Grantham, principal civil engineer of the Infrastructure and Natural Resources Advisory Committee of Fullerton,...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Fatally Struck in Motorcycle vs Semi-Truck Accident on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]
ANAHEIM, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, a rider was fatally struck in a motorcycle vs semi-truck accident on 91 Freeway. The collision occurred around 4:25 a.m., on the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Lakeview Avenue off-ramp. For reasons under investigation, a semi-truck and a...
Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it
Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting. A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it. A tough site to see and hear for resident Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head to look at us and almost as though asking for help, he lifted his paw up,...
Pico Rivera girl dies after becoming trapped underneath boat in storm-tossed Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera has died after a monsoon storm hit Lake Havasu, trapping her underneath a boat.The girl had been swimming with several others near Havasu Landing Casino on Lake Havasu when the storm hit the area with extremely high winds, capsizing a boat and trapping her underneath, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Mohave County Sheriff's divers were called int to rescue the girl from underneath the capsized boat, and she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she pronounced dead at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.The girl's name has not been released.The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas had warned boaters to stay alert, particularly on Mohave and Lake Havasu, due to storms that were seen developing Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings had been issued for the areas that same evening.The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Blackard or Deputy Poe at (760) 326-9200.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Man Shot In West Long Beach Tuesday Morning
A man was shot at the 3600 block of Santa Fe Av.e at about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 1:02 a.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim transported himself to the hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower...
3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce
A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
L.A. Weekly
Rudy Diaz Dies in Pedestrian Crash on South Street [Long Beach, CA]
51-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Obispo Avenue. The accident happened on September 1st, at around 12:40 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Street. According to police, Diaz was walking northbound outside of a marked crosswalk across South Street when he was fatally struck by a Honda. Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced 51-year-old Diaz dead at the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave
Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
L.A. Weekly
James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]
69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
You won’t find Golden Arches at this McDonald’s
We're all familiar with the Golden Arches. But at just one McDonald's in the U.S., the arches are teal.
