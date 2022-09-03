Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ ‘Gem Hunters’ Find Buyers – Global Bulletin
Korean film sales agent Finecut has struck several deals for action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. In Asia, the film has been licensed to Moviecloud for Taiwan, Multivision Multimedia for India, Sahamongkolfilm International for Thailand, The Klockworx for Japan. Finecut also closed a deal with A Contracorriente Films for Spain, Prime Time Media for CIS and Well Go USA for Canada and the U.S. The film set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from the Philippines to Busan, Korea. An escape attempt leads to a riot which in turn unleashes a sinister force. The film is directed by Kim Hongsun and will have a theatrical release in Korea from Sept. 21.
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America
“Top Gun: Maverick” has crossed $700 million in North America, becoming one of six movies to ever surpass that milestone at the domestic box office. The film returned to the top of box office charts over Labor Day weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday and bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, “Maverick” is the only film to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.
SFGate
Rugby Icon Jonah Lomu, Man United’s Peter Schmeichel Get Feature Docs From Dogwoof, Sylver Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
New Zealand rugby icon Jonah Lomu and former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel will be the subjects of two new documentaries from U.K.-based sales agent and distributor Dogwoof and Sylver Entertainment. The companies previously collaborated on “McEnroe,” a documentary about the tennis great John McEnroe, which was released in U.K....
Oil hits eight-month low on recession fears; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
Comments / 0