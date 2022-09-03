Medical Rescue Personnel Pronounce 1 Person Deceased in Duarte

Duarte, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical rescue in the city of Duarte where firefighters pronounced a person deceased at the scene.

Jack Reynolds / KNN

The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Bank of America parking lot at Brycedale Avenue and Huntington Drive.

Sgt. J. Marquez, Watch Commander with Temple Sheriff’s Station told Key News Network that the unidentified person was located in a vehicle. The individual died from natural causes according to the LASD report from the scene. No further details were available.

Paramedics were observed treating another person at the location, but that was not part of the incident report and apparently unrelated.

Video: Jack Reynolds, Photojournalist / KNN

