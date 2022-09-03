Today, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the Lending & Borrowing market in Crypto because interest rates are currently too volatile, providing no certainty to both borrowers and lenders. Kulfi finance is one of the first Lending projects to offer users a fixed interest rate for both lenders and borrowers, and this is a new step for the development of DeFi. As the scale of cash flow is getting bigger and bigger, stability will become more and more critical. Kulfi Finance facilitates fixed-rate lending and borrowing of crypto-assets on Cardano via on-chain liquidity pools.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 HOURS AGO