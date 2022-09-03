Read full article on original website
Ethereum Classic’s hashrate has left investors in awe of their portfolio
Data from blockchain analytics platform, Messari, revealed that Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] hashrate reached an all-time high with a current hashrate of 45.98 H/s. The all-time high (ATH) in hashrate was logged six years after ETC miners mined the first ETC block at a block height of 1,920,000. According to...
Fantom: Assessing the chances of a 20% plunge in September
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom has traded within a range since the sharp drop in early May. This four-month-old range was yet to be broken. In the past ten days, the price moved beneath the mid-point of the aforementioned range.
DeFi activity on Ethereum network continues to drop- Here’s why
According to data from DefiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) for all decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols housed within different chains stood at $59.18 billion. Impacted by the general decline in the cryptocurrency market, the TVL within the DeFi ecosystem has declined by 65%. Built on the Ethereum network, MakerDAO, with...
Bitcoin: What to expect from your BTC portfolio in next few weeks
With a double-digit decline in the last month (14%), the price of Bitcoin [BTC] was positioned below the $20,000 mark at press time. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading coin traded at $19,736.69 as of this writing. Things did not look particularly glamorous on the daily chart as well....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Litecoin [LTC]: Your take-profit targets can be a revisit of this area
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Coinglass data showed $364 million worth of liquidations over the past 24 hours. This came in the wake of a 7% drop in Bitcoin’s [BTC] price within the past day.
‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…
Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
Cardano [ADA] bounces from range lows; here are targets to sell coin at
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano [ADA] flipped XRP in terms of market capitalization to stand at $17.15 billion at the time of writing. The trading volume saw a significant spike a couple of days ago, but averages around $600k a day, according to CoinMarketCap. Since June, Cardano has formed a range between $0.44 and $0.64.
Binance delists major stablecoins in favor of BUSD but here’s the catch
In a recent announcement, Binance stated that existing USDC, USDP and TUSD balances in user accounts will be delisted on 29 September. These balances on user accounts will be then automatically converted to BUSD. Additionally, Binance will end the trading pairs of these stablecoins against BUSD and USDT as well...
Why Ethereum stands at last spot in staking race of PoS chains
What would happen to staking rewards on the post-merge Ethereum [ETH] proof-of-stake blockchain? Any idea? Consider the following scenario then. Staking is one of the most awaited features of the post-Merge Ethereum network. According to IntoTheBlock, initial estimates claimed staking would give users between 12% and 15% in rewards. However, it seems like the percentage would fall lower after the Merge.
Ethereum: Unraveling ETH’s realistic near-term revival chances
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] marked a double-digit growth over the last week as it rebounded from its $1,440 support level. With the $1,600-$1,700 range reflecting a supply zone for the bearish pulls, the king alt could face near-term hurdles in the coming sessions.
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
Will Polkadot [DOT] be subjected to sharp sell-off coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] fell by nearly 7% in recent hours of trading and had a bearish short-term outlook yet again. Many altcoins also followed and posted double-digit percentage losses over the previous day of trading alone.
BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC- A status check of NFT markets
NFT market is well and truly in turmoil right now. It is in the midst of the worst trading volumes in over a year. Blue Chip NFTs including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks are all showing signs of weak demand. According to the latest data, the weekly trends...
Kulfi Finance : A fixed rate lending and borrowing DeFi market on Cardano
Today, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the Lending & Borrowing market in Crypto because interest rates are currently too volatile, providing no certainty to both borrowers and lenders. Kulfi finance is one of the first Lending projects to offer users a fixed interest rate for both lenders and borrowers, and this is a new step for the development of DeFi. As the scale of cash flow is getting bigger and bigger, stability will become more and more critical. Kulfi Finance facilitates fixed-rate lending and borrowing of crypto-assets on Cardano via on-chain liquidity pools.
From $750M+ in August revenue to <70M- What went wrong for ETH miners
Ethereum miners might just have a ticking clock above their heads now, that is to say, a Merge countdown clock. Well, miners could keep mining ETH up until the timer hits zero. But do miners still see a profitable future within this domain?. End-game stress. ETH miners would soon be...
Crypto no longer a niche product? Here’s what the IMF says
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a new research report on cryptocurrencies. The report stated that cryptocurrencies are no longer “niche products.” Furthermore, regulators must coordinate to introduce an efficient way to regulate cryptocurrencies in the market. The report was co-authored by Marina Moretti and Aditya Narain, assistant...
India: Latest crypto scam might scare you of investing in new tokens
The world of cryptocurrencies has garnered much attention thanks to the number of scams associated with the industry. Well, on 6 September, another scam was added to the list. The Thane Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Maharashtra, India arrested two people on accusations of conducting a crypto scam. The...
Top 8 crypto-exchanges that don’t require KYC in 2022
Disclaimer: The information shared is for educational purposes only. While AMBCrypto might be compensated for any links shared herein, that does not affect our writers’ evaluations in any way. A few years ago, the cryptosphere seemed eager to eliminate the burdensome KYC verification process to give rise to a...
27.4% of Ethereum node operators risk being stuck thanks to Bellatrix
The Ethereum [ETH] foundation released an announcement dated 24 August. They confirmed that the eventual transition of the Ethereum Network into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism would be a two-phased event that will take place between 6 September and 20 September. The first phase, called the Bellatrix upgrade, is scheduled...
Solana NFT collections and everything latest you need to know
Solana has come into September on the back of sustained growth. One of the growth aspects has been observed in the Solana-based NFT collections. Magic Eden reported in a recent tweet that it has reached a total of 25 million SOL volumes. It also saw a 300k SOL volume in the past day as well. These statistics show the gradual growth of Solana NFTs.
