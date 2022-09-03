Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Kevin De Bruyne fires Erling Haaland warning after Sevilla win
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland will continue to improve at Manchester City after their 4-0 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland alone cannot win Champions League
Pep Guardiola insists Man City will need more than Erling Haaland to win the Champions League.
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea after the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Report: Graham Potter Has Left Brighton's Training Ground After Saying His Farewells
Graham Potter could potentially become Chelsea manager by the end of today after leaving Brighton's training around mid-day.
Barcelona confident of securing world record Keira Walsh transfer
Barcelona are confident over the transfer for England & Man City midfielder Keira Walsh and will pay a world record fee if successful.
Galatasaray close to finalising Juan Mata & Mauro Icardi signings
Istanbul giants Galatasaray are set to complete the signings of Mauro Icardi and Juan Mata among a host of deals before the closing of the Turkish transfer window, 90min understands.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's Man Utd debut
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's debut in which he scored the opener in a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.
Antonio Conte: Richarlison 'deserved' to be Champions League match-winner
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Richarlison for stepping up on his dream Champions League debut.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich - Europa League
How Arsenal could line up against Zurich in the Europa League.
Antoine Griezmann accepts Atletico Madrid's stance on Barcelona purchase clause
Antoine Griezmann has come to terms with the fact that he's limited to 30 minutes a match.
Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.
Karim Benzema sends message after Real Madrid confirm injury
While his injury could rule him out of some key matches, Karim Benzema is remaining positive.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Man Utd sign Antony from Ajax on 5-year deal for €100m
Man Utd have finalised the signing of Antony from Ajax.
Next Chelsea manager - the contenders
The contenders to take over as Chelsea head coach following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.
