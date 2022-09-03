ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: EC has deputy police chief; why isn't he interim chief?

The Daily Advance’s Aug. 20th edition included an article and photo of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center officials donating first-aid kits to the Police Athletic League’s football program. The hospital is to be commended for its thoughtful generosity, helping care for the youth of our community. The officers of our police department, who for years have volunteered with PAL, also deserve praise. Both have shown what community caring is all about.

he photograph showing the players standing along with their coaches, police officers and hospital personnel, was gratifying to see. In the picture, standing beside Deputy Chief of Police James Avens, was interim police Chief Phil Webster.

I have no doubt that Chief Webster is highly qualified to be our interim police chief, and his commitment to law enforcement is without question. However, it might be wise to return the phone calls from The Daily Advance. It falls in the area of first impressions.

My understanding of the position of deputy chief is that he is second in command, so in the absence of the chief he is in command of the police department. If that is the case, why was it necessary to go out of town to find an interim chief of police when we already had one?

If you are qualified to be a deputy chief, you must be qualified to be the chief, even if it’s for just a short time while the city searches for a permanent chief.

After all, when it came to finding another interim city manager, councilors only had to take a walk down the hall to find one in the office of the city’s human resources director.

Granted I’m a little slow. It took me two additional years to get through school, so I need a teacher again to help me try to figure this all out.

JEFFREY A. MILLS

Elizabeth City

