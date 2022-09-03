Effective: 2022-09-08 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington Patchy Dense Fog Through the Morning Commute Expect patchy dense fog across the forecast area through the morning commute, with improving conditions between 9 am and 10 am. While the fog seems to be relatively shallow, the river valleys may start to see some more dense fog this morning. We can see visibilties drop as low as a quarter of a mile. Motorists should remain alert for quick changes in visibility. Use low- beam headlights and allow extra stopping distance.

BENTON COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO