Here's how the Power 10 fared in Mississippi high school football Friday night

Only one team in the SBLive Power 10 Rankings lost in Week 2, but it was to another ranked team. Here's a look at the full run-down from Friday night.

No. 1 Brandon defeated No. 2 Madison Central 28-7

The Bulldogs moved to 2-0 by getting revenge for the second week in a row. Tailback Nate Blount went for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns .

No. 2 Madison Central lost to No. 1 Brandon 28-7

Nothing went right for the Jaguars offensively, and the Jags couldn’t stop the run in a rematch of the 2021 MHSAA 6A State Championship Game.

No. 3 Ocean Springs defeated Hattiesburg 35-6

For the second week in a row, the Greyhounds’ opponent took away the pass and forced Ocean Springs to run the football. They did, and cruised to another win after a quick start.

No. 4 Oak Grove defeated Wayne County 26-23

The Warriors (2-0) fell behind 20-0 in the first half, but mounted a huge comeback and won the game on a 48-yard field goal as time expired. It’s the second time the Warriors have flirted with disaster, after beating Harrison Central by three points last week.

No. 5 Picayune defeated Jeff Davis County 28-7

Dante Dowdell and Chris Davis had big rushing performances as the 5A Maroon Tide (2-0) picked on 3A Jefferson Davis County .

No. 6 Starkville defeated West Point 44-13

The Yellow Jackets scored early and often to move to 2-0. Trey Petty completed 19 of his 24 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns.

No. 7 Tupelo defeated Saltillo 55-0

The Golden Wave built a 35-0 lead and cruised to an easy win with a running clock in the second half. Tupelo (2-0) is set up the next couple of weeks with favorable matchups against Corinth, Columbus and Grenada.

No. 8 Laurel defeated D’Iberville 43-42

Gage Peterson hit Kevin Rodgers for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 to go, but the Warriors couldn’t convert the two-point conversion and fell one point short in their upset bid.

No. 9 Louisville defeated Kemper County 54-0

The Wildcats (2-0) followed up last week’s win over then-ranked West Point with a convincing win over 3A Kemper County.

No. 10 Ridgeland defeated Pearl 39-14

Garrison Davis turned in a career night in his second career start, passing for 536 yards and five touchdowns in a win over the metro-area rival.