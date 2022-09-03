Alexis Ohanian says his and Serena William’s daughter Olympia made him a ‘better man’

Serena Williams’ husband has celebrated their daughter’s fifth birthday by reflecting on his fatherhood journey so far.

The Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

He shared a photograph of himself cuddling and kissing Olympia on the cheek in Milk Bar, a popular US bakery chain.

Writing in the caption, Ohanian said: “How are you already five, Olympia Ohanian?? I love you more every single day, you’ve made me a better man, and I’m so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I’m gonna Uppy you forever!”

The post also contained a photograph of Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 US Open, where the pair recently went to support Williams.

During her appearance on the first day of the tournament, Olympia wore a black dress to match her mother’s custom-made Nike tennis dress, and wore white beads in her braids as a nod to Williams’ own hairstyle during her tennis debut at the 1999 US Open.

A final video in the post showed Olympia giving her father multiple kisses on the cheek as he holds her during the tennis match on Monday 29 August.

In an essay for US Vogue published Tuesday (9 August), Williams announced she will retire from tennis after the US Open to focus on growing her family .

The tennis star revealed how difficult it was to come to the decision, adding that she “never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family”.

“I hate that I have to be at this crossroads… But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family, I choose the latter,” she wrote.

Williams played the final match of her career on Saturday 3 September after she lost against Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.

She bid an emotional goodbye to the sport she had dedicated nearly 30 years of her life to and told the crowd through tears: “Thank you so much, you guys were amazing. I tried. Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom.

“I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side for so many years, literally decades, But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything so I’m really grateful for them. And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. It’s been a fun ride.”