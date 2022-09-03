THE MOUNT UNION STORIES ARCHIVES TO READ ABOUT OTHER INDIVIDUALS INTERRED AT MOUNT UNION CEMETERY. Mrs. Margaret Alford died at the family home a mile from Philomath, Saturday morning, after ailing about a year. The disease was diabetes. The funeral occurred from the residence at one o’clock Sunday, the services being conducted by Rev. T.S. Handsaker. Interment was in Newton cemetery. Deceased was aged about 48 years and was a sister of Mrs. William Porter of Corvallis. A husband, one daughter and a son survive.

