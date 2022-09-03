Read full article on original website
Philomath girls roll over Cottage Grove in soccer, 8-0
The Philomath High School girls soccer team posted an 8-0 road victory on Wednesday at Cottage Grove in a game that was stopped in the 73rd minute on the mercy rule. The victory evened Philomath’s record at 1-1 on the season. The Warriors lost their season opener last week to Marist Catholic, which vaulted to No. 1 this week in the OSAAtoday girls soccer coaches’ poll.
Philomath survives low-scoring affair vs. Cottage Grove
With the clock ticking down below 10 minutes to play on Tuesday afternoon, a scoreless tie in Philomath High’s boys soccer home opener started to seem like a real possibility. The Warriors had been unable to cash in on a number of offensive opportunities earlier in the game and were running out of time.
Mount Union Stories: Maranda Margaret Alford (1859-1906)
THE MOUNT UNION STORIES ARCHIVES TO READ ABOUT OTHER INDIVIDUALS INTERRED AT MOUNT UNION CEMETERY. Mrs. Margaret Alford died at the family home a mile from Philomath, Saturday morning, after ailing about a year. The disease was diabetes. The funeral occurred from the residence at one o’clock Sunday, the services being conducted by Rev. T.S. Handsaker. Interment was in Newton cemetery. Deceased was aged about 48 years and was a sister of Mrs. William Porter of Corvallis. A husband, one daughter and a son survive.
Local students head back to school
Across the country this fall, school districts have experienced serious challenges trying to fill teaching vacancies. The reasons vary from educators moving out of the profession for higher-paying jobs to early retirement amid pandemic stress to a long-term decline in people training to become teachers to just plain old burnout with feelings of being overworked and undervalued.
Total burn restriction goes into effect Thursday throughout Benton County
The Benton County Fire Defense Board declared a total burn restriction to run from Thursday until 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Officials with the agency said that the restriction is due to fire danger coupled with a fire weather watch, which the National Weather Service is issuing for Friday into Saturday.
Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river
A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
Law Enforcement Report: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Music in the Park review, renamed park up for discussion
The Philomath Park Advisory Board has two items up for discussion at its meeting on Thursday — a review of the Music in the Park and a look at signage options for Marys River Park and Natural Area. The Sept. 8 meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m....
