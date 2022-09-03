Read full article on original website
Shalimar woman wins $2.3M off $5 scratch-off
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County has a new millionaire. Gloria Johnson of Shalimar took home the cash-out option of $2,330,000 from the $2,500 a week for life scratch-off game. Johnson bought the winning tickets at the Raceway gas station in Shalimar. She accepted the cash-out payment on Friday, Sept. 2. Address: 1183 North Eglin […]
One dead in Southport crash
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Thursday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
Greenville Advocate
Local fitness instructor gives back to Greenville seniors
Every Friday at 10:30 a.m., fitness instructor Craig Waller can be found working out with residents at Country Place Senior Living. This Friday, the residents were sitting down, waiting for him to get there. Waller, who owns 24 Hour Fitness here in Greenville, said he loves giving back to his...
fox35orlando.com
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County dive unit helps recover truck from river after crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Dive Unit was called in to help Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with the recovery of a vehicle in the Chipola River Wednesday morning. The truck was in the river as a result of a traffic crash on the...
wtvy.com
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
wdhn.com
A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
getthecoast.com
New upscale coin laundry operation opens in Fort Walton Beach
On Friday, September 2, 2022, “The Laundry Room”, a new upscale coin laundry operation, officially opened at 35 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, FL. The Laundry Room is owned and operated by Jimmy Smith, a military veteran and local realtor in the area. With 3,000 square feet of operating space and 68 state-of-the-art machines available to customers, The Laundry Room is ready to serve the community.
wtvy.com
Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
wtvy.com
Potential flooding on the way: how you can prepare
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The rainfall making its way towards the Wiregrass area could lead to a flooding threat. It’s important to make sure you’re prepared. “It comes down quick, it fills up low basins and things of that nature and roads, so we want people here to be very conscious of that as we do move into a busy, stormy season,” expresses Chris Judah, Director of the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency.
WJHG-TV
A cargo van hits an Okaloosa County school bus carrying students
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.
wtvy.com
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of one person in the weekend murder of a Dothan businessman and sources say a second person is also in custody. Mekhi Telfair, age 24, is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting after his capture in the Panama City area on Tuesday.
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
Video: Helicopter lands on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Unusual sight Labor Day weekend on Crab Island. Boat traffic is expected, but a helicopter landing on a boat is unusual. But that’s exactly what happened. A black helicopter slowed and landed behind a large black vessel along the Eastern edge of the tourist hotspot on Sept. 2. Adam Carroll with […]
30a-tv.com
Main Street DeFuniak Springs to host 2nd Annual Oktoberfest
Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its 2nd Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs. The event, held outdoors on Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th and S. 8th St., will feature craft and domestic beer, food, music, axe throwing, and activities for kids and families.
Florida medical examiner’s office runs out of space delaying autopsies, funerals
The District 1 medical examiner says her office is in desperate need of a new facility with more space.
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach safety checkpoint nets eight suspected impaired drivers, drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department conducted a multiagency safety checkpoint over the Labor Day weekend, which the agency says resulted in the arrests of multiple drivers. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), the multiagency effort included the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s...
