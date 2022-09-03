Red Mountain football dominates second half, dispatches Mater Dei Catholic 35-16

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- Coming out of the halftime break tied at 7, Red Mountain got the first opportunity to make a statement in the second half and that’s exactly what they did. Senior running back Lenox Lawson collected the kickoff on his own eight-yard line and avoided defenders while sprinting down the sidelines in front of his teammates, making his way into the end zone for a 92-yard touchdown.

“He can do anything, and he showcased that tonight,” Red Mountain head coach Kyle Enders said of his senior offensive weapon.

Red Mountain used a 28-9 run over the course of the second half to defeat Mater Dei Catholic in the opening game of the 2022 Honor Bowl, 35-16.

Lawson, who rushed for 90 yards on ten carries, got the scoring started early in the first quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run after breaking through the middle of the Mater Dei Catholic defense.

“He’s the best all-around athlete,” Enders said.

Lawson’s big return gave the Mountain Lions a jump start that allowed them to pull away. They responded by forcing Mater Dei Catholic to turn the ball over on downs during their first series of the second half.

The Mountain Lions then broke through with another big play when senior quarterback Carter Crispin found junior tight end Preston Heap across the middle. Heap broke two tackles and outsprinted three Mater Dei Catholic defenders on his way to a 72-yard touchdown.

BEND BUT DON’T BREAK DEFENSE

Red Mountain allowed Mater Dei Catholic to consistently pick up yards during their first eight drives on Friday night, but the Mountain Lions only surrendered one touchdown to the Crusaders.

After scoring on 4 th down and goal on their second drive, Mater Dei Catholic would go on to turn the ball over on downs four times in their next five drives. On their final drive with their starters in, Mater Dei Catholic snapped the ball over quarterback Dominic Nankil’s head, leading to a fumble recovery by Red Mountain.

“Make them put a drive together and that’s what we did,” Enders said. “We can make adjustments during a drive to capitalize on things and that was exactly the way we scripted it.”

Mater Dei Catholic's offense, which was without two-way stars Nico Estrada and Chris Snyder due to injury, had trouble protecting quarterback Dominic Nankil throughout. Nankil finished with 196 passing yards and was often forced from the pocket, but the Crusaders were unable to finish off their drives with points.

EMBRACING THE HONOR BOWL EXPERIENCE

Hours before their game against Mater Dei Catholic, Red Mountain boarded a bus and took a trip up the 5 Freeway to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

“We didn’t know what to expect and it was awesome,” Enders said of the trip.

Red Mountain was able to tour the base along with other teams participating in the Honor Bowl and meet with active military members.

“Hearing some stories, it’s more than just a football game,” Enders added. “It was hang out at a hotel or go do an awesome thing like that. It got them mentally focused, and it carried right to the game.”