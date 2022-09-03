Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM; South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 275...276 and 282. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Park...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Big Horn Basin between 2 PM and 5 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift to the northwest and north. * WIND: North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during this afternoon, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 80.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Yellowstone National Park RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 140...286 and 415. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Park...Teton. In Northwest WY...Yellowstone National Park. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. * HUMIDITY: As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Strong Winds with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 283 and 289. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Wind River Basin between 5 PM and 7 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Owl Creek Mountains, South Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Owl Creek Mountains; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....285. In North Central WY Fire Zone....287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the region late this afternoon, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north between 4 PM and 6 PM.. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph switching to the north or northwest in wake of the cold front. * HUMIDITY: As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and a Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. * COLD FRONT: The main cold front will sweep across Natrona County between 4 PM and 7 PM today, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph switching to the North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in wake of the cold front. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains .A trough crossing the area today will bring an abrupt shift to breezy northwesterly winds while relative humidity values remain low. This will lead to widespread critical fire weather conditions across much of western and central SD into southern portions of northeastern WY from late morning through the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In West Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 414 and 416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Johnson County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and a Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Johnson. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across Johnson County between 2 PM and 4 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph switching to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during this afternoon, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
