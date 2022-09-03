Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range, Targhee NF; East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Snake Plain. Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 35 mph in the central mountain Zones 475 and 476. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent across the Snake Plain and in the Wood, Salmon and Lost River Valleys. * IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening particularly across zone 411.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO