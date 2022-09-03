First analysis of gene therapy for RPE65 inherited retinal dystrophies shows good safety, efficacy

Read full article on original website
Oculis presents of Phase 2 data showing topical OCS-01 improves macular thickness and visual acuity in patients with diabetic macular edema
According to a presentation by the company at the 22nd EURETINA World Congress in Hamburg, Germany, the dataset shows that OCS-01 eye drops were more effective than vehicle in reducing central macular thickness and improving visual acuity in patients with DME as per the pre-defined criteria for statistical superiority in the study protocol.
First U.S. patient receives autologous stem cell therapy to treat dry AMD
According to the National Institutes of Health, the therapy was derived from the patient’s blood by converting blood cells to iPS cells which were then programmed to become retinal pigment epithelial cells, which were surgically implanted as a patch of tissue. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the...
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
Nasal COVID vaccine developed in St. Louis gets approval in India
Co-inventor of the vaccine, Washington University radiation oncologist Dr. David Curiel, says a nasal spray is the perfect way to deliver this new COVID vaccine – straight to the lungs.
New insights into macular carotenoid accumulation and transport
Recent identification of the BCO2 gene and the Aster-B transport protein gives insight into carotenoid distribution in the retina. Reviewed by Dr Johannes von Lintig. Carotenoids are pigments that occur naturally and, as well as providing the red-to-orange colours of many fruits and vegetables, have important functions in the eye. One such carotenoid, beta-carotene, is an essential nutrient and the major precursor of vitamin A.
