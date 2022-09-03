Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Yellowstone National Park RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 140...286 and 415. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Park...Teton. In Northwest WY...Yellowstone National Park. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. * HUMIDITY: As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In West Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 414 and 416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and a Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. * COLD FRONT: The main cold front will sweep across Natrona County between 4 PM and 7 PM today, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph switching to the North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in wake of the cold front. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM; South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 275...276 and 282. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Park...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Big Horn Basin between 2 PM and 5 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift to the northwest and north. * WIND: North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during this afternoon, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 80.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains Tonight through Friday evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Preliminary snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible between 9000 and 10000 feet, and 5 to 10 inches between 10000 and 11000 feet. Isolated amounts around a foot of snow possible above 11000 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could become slick late tonight into Friday morning, and then again Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions. Also very low visibilities at times could be very disorientating.
Comments / 0