Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and a Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. * COLD FRONT: The main cold front will sweep across Natrona County between 4 PM and 7 PM today, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph switching to the North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in wake of the cold front. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO