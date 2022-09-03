Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In West Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 414 and 416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Strong Winds with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Yellowstone National Park RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 140...286 and 415. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Park...Teton. In Northwest WY...Yellowstone National Park. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. * HUMIDITY: As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range, Targhee NF; East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Snake Plain. Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 35 mph in the central mountain Zones 475 and 476. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent across the Snake Plain and in the Wood, Salmon and Lost River Valleys. * IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening particularly across zone 411.
