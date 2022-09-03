ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 283 and 289. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Wind River Basin between 5 PM and 7 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Red Flag Warning issued for Owl Creek Mountains, South Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Owl Creek Mountains; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....285. In North Central WY Fire Zone....287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the region late this afternoon, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north between 4 PM and 6 PM.. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph switching to the north or northwest in wake of the cold front. * HUMIDITY: As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-08 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Yellowstone National Park RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 140...286 and 415. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Park...Teton. In Northwest WY...Yellowstone National Park. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. * HUMIDITY: As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Fremont County, WY
Red Flag Warning issued for Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM; South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 275...276 and 282. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Park...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Big Horn Basin between 2 PM and 5 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift to the northwest and north. * WIND: North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during this afternoon, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 80.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY

