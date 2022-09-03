Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 283 and 289. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Wind River Basin between 5 PM and 7 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO