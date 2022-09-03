Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kptv.com
‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Some big crowds are expected on the Oregon Coast for Labor Day weekend, and visitors in Lincoln City will be able to revisit what was once a very popular family destination. Pixieland was a very popular but short-lived amusement park that was in operation from...
ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member
The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuga.org
Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission
After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
kptv.com
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the deaths of two teenage boys, Gwinnett County police said Friday....
kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted murder suspect in custody after standoff with police at Henry County hotel
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect who they say barricaded himself inside a hotel room Friday night, forcing an hours long standoff. FOX 5 first reported around 7:30 p.m. about a large police presence responding to the Home 2 Home Hotel, located on...
Comments / 1