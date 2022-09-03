ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer must own up, says mum

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has called on those responsible for her daughter's murder to come forward. Speaking with a bandaged arm in an emotional appeal, Cheryl Korbel, 46, said: "You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up." The nine-year-old girl was shot when a gunman chased...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make surprise Chelsea debut in Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective face mask in the Champions League tie in Croatia after suffering a broken jaw last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Erling Haaland scores brace as Manchester City sink struggling Sevilla

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory away at out-of-form Sevilla on Tuesday. Haaland turned home Kevin De Bruyne's cross mid-way through the first half and, after Phil Foden doubled City's lead early in the second period, the Norway striker scored his 12th goal in seven matches to deal Sevilla a fourth defeat from their last five outings.
MLS
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
SPORTS
BBC

Tommy Spurr: Football legends play in aid of Blackburn star's ill son

Footballing legends in Lancashire are teaming up for a charity match in aid of the son of former Blackburn and Preston North End star Tommy Spurr who has stage-four cancer. Three-year-old Rio Spurr was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April. Colin Hendry, Kevin Gallacher and David Dunn are...
HEALTH
Sports
BBC

Chichester child abuser allowed to visit churches after jail

A woman who was sexually abused by a lay vicar has said she is "extremely angry" that her abuser was allowed to visit and work in churches around the country. Alesha Racine, now 59, was targeted at the age of 11 by Church of England lay vicar and choir teacher Michael Walsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 to start Champions League title defence

Real Madrid overcame an impressive Celtic performance to start the defence of their Champions League crown with an eventually comfortable 3-0 victory at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday. After Celtic endured a series of near-misses, Madrid made their hosts pay with goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard...
MLS
FOX Sports

Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
SOCCER
BBC

Robert Snodgrass: Former Scotland midfielder joins Hearts

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs. Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season. The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been...
SOCCER
BBC

Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game

A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

County Championship: Hampshire batters set platform against Northants

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day one):. Felix Organ continued his fine form with 71 as County Championship title-chasing Hampshire batted out a truncated even day with Northamptonshire. Opening batter Organ ended the Royal London Cup with a 54 in the semi-final against Kent Spitfires, having scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Wales must do it the hard way, says boss Gemma Grainger

Gemma Grainger says Wales must reach the World Cup the hard way as they prepare for Friday's play-off draw. Wales are in the World Cup play-offs for the first time after Tuesday's draw with Slovenia. Manager Grainger believes Wales' potential path to Australia and New Zealand is as difficult as...
FIFA

