Report: Graham Potter Has Left Brighton's Training Ground After Saying His Farewells
Graham Potter could potentially become Chelsea manager by the end of today after leaving Brighton's training around mid-day.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer must own up, says mum
The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has called on those responsible for her daughter's murder to come forward. Speaking with a bandaged arm in an emotional appeal, Cheryl Korbel, 46, said: "You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up." The nine-year-old girl was shot when a gunman chased...
BBC
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Mislav Orsic scores winner in Group E opener
Two-time winners Chelsea began their Champions League campaign with a shock defeat at Dinamo Zagreb. The Croatian champions have a woeful record in this competition - winning just five of 43 games before this meeting - but they stubbornly held on after taking a first-half lead. The dangerous Mislav Orsic...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make surprise Chelsea debut in Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective face mask in the Champions League tie in Croatia after suffering a broken jaw last month.
ESPN
Erling Haaland scores brace as Manchester City sink struggling Sevilla
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory away at out-of-form Sevilla on Tuesday. Haaland turned home Kevin De Bruyne's cross mid-way through the first half and, after Phil Foden doubled City's lead early in the second period, the Norway striker scored his 12th goal in seven matches to deal Sevilla a fourth defeat from their last five outings.
BBC
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
BBC
Tommy Spurr: Football legends play in aid of Blackburn star's ill son
Footballing legends in Lancashire are teaming up for a charity match in aid of the son of former Blackburn and Preston North End star Tommy Spurr who has stage-four cancer. Three-year-old Rio Spurr was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April. Colin Hendry, Kevin Gallacher and David Dunn are...
BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Provides Huge Update on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Fabrizio Romano has claimed Graham Potter is the favourite to become Chelsea's new manager after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.
ESPN
Where England's Euro champions are playing this season, from Lucy Bronze to Alessia Russo
The Women's Super League season is once again upon us and with more eyes than ever before set to be tuning into the new campaign, a run-down of where to find all the England players who made themselves household names over the Euros seemed like a logical approach for interested fans.
Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign defender Aurier on free transfer
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier following the expiry of his contract at Villarreal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
BBC
Chichester child abuser allowed to visit churches after jail
A woman who was sexually abused by a lay vicar has said she is "extremely angry" that her abuser was allowed to visit and work in churches around the country. Alesha Racine, now 59, was targeted at the age of 11 by Church of England lay vicar and choir teacher Michael Walsh.
BBC
Diego Costa: Wolves appeal to FA after striker is denied work permit
Wolves have launched an appeal to the Football Association after failing to gain a work permit for Diego Costa. Costa is travelling to Wolves' Compton training base as the Premier League club wait for news of their appeal. The former Chelsea striker has been on trial with Wolves this week...
ESPN
Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 to start Champions League title defence
Real Madrid overcame an impressive Celtic performance to start the defence of their Champions League crown with an eventually comfortable 3-0 victory at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday. After Celtic endured a series of near-misses, Madrid made their hosts pay with goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard...
BBC
'One club feel' important for growing women's game in Northern Ireland - Kim Turner
Glentoran's newly appointed Head of Girls and Women's Academy Kim Turner says fostering a "one club feel" is important to growing the women's club game in Northern Ireland. Turner's appointment is the first of its kind at a Northern Ireland club. Glentoran are the Women's Premiership champions and lost out...
FOX Sports
Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A
ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
BBC
Robert Snodgrass: Former Scotland midfielder joins Hearts
Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs. Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season. The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been...
BBC
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Robert Lewandowski warms up for Bayern return with hat-trick
Robert Lewandowski warmed up for next week's meeting with former club Bayern Munich by scoring a magnificent hat-trick in Barcelona's crushing Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen. The 34-year-old Poland forward demonstrated his value by making it eight goals in five games since leaving Bayern in July. Lewandowski, who helped...
BBC
Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game
A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
BBC
County Championship: Hampshire batters set platform against Northants
LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day one):. Felix Organ continued his fine form with 71 as County Championship title-chasing Hampshire batted out a truncated even day with Northamptonshire. Opening batter Organ ended the Royal London Cup with a 54 in the semi-final against Kent Spitfires, having scored...
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales must do it the hard way, says boss Gemma Grainger
Gemma Grainger says Wales must reach the World Cup the hard way as they prepare for Friday's play-off draw. Wales are in the World Cup play-offs for the first time after Tuesday's draw with Slovenia. Manager Grainger believes Wales' potential path to Australia and New Zealand is as difficult as...
FIFA・
