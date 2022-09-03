How Greenwood high school football erased 2-touchdown deficit in last 1:19, beat Northside

For Hayden Webb, it was a game he will never forget.

The 2022 Greenwood football team won't forget. In near tears at the end of the game, coach Chris Young told the players how proud he was of them, not for winning but for how they played the game.

It will become Greenwood folklore history, and at some point, everyone will say they were at that game.

With just 1:19 remaining and trailing 53-42, Greenwood staged a comeback to beat Northside 56-53.

And Webb had a front-row seat to the show.

After forcing the Grizzlies to go three-and-out late in the fourth quarter, Greenwood got the ball back after a low punt set the Bulldogs up at their own 31 with 1:19 left in the game.

Freshman quarterback Kane Archer completed four of six passes to set up a 2-yard run by Javon Williamson for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining. Archer added the two-point conversion and the Bulldogs trailed 53-50.

The comeback began to take shape when Brenden Chick came up with the onside kick for Greenwood. Archer ran the first 6 yards and was out of bounds with :07 remaining at the Grizzly 34. On the next play, Webb and the rest of the offensive line gave Archer the time he needed to launch a 34-yard pass to Grant Karnes, who caught it shy of the end zone and stumbled in the rest of the way.

"I couldn't dream of a better group of guys than the offensive line," Karnes said. "We came in thinking we wouldn't have much of an offensive line this year. These guys got to work and proved to the rest of us that they can get the job done."

"I've never seen a game like that in my life and be that close," Webb said. "We were down by two (scores), and we pull it out, and all I can say is that it's one of the greatest moments I've ever experienced."

Greenwood had a few turnovers and Northside cashed each one in for a touchdown. However, the Bulldogs never let up.

"Mistakes were made, but we try to keep it on a high note with our theme," Webb said. "This week it was all about Bulldog energy, and right there is the very definition of Bulldog energy and keeping it going for the next game."Greenwood trailed 27-7 at the end of the first quarter.

"Guess what? We won by three," Webb said.

Webb moved from center to guard this season to help out the Bulldogs. He saw playing time as a sophomore but earned a starting job the following year. The experience Young said is not only helping Webb, but also allowing Webb to step up and be a leader on the line, especially for the freshmen and sophomores.

"He has some interchangeable skills going from center to guard," Young said. "It's helpful for us to have him out there, and so far this season, he has done a great job. It's huge having him out there. We've got a freshman and a sophomore playing on the offensive line, and this is their first real taste of varsity action. Having a guy who has been through those tough games has helped those guys, and he will continue to help them as the year goes on."

Webb said even with many young guys on the team this season. They have the talent and the discipline to make it back to Little Rock in December.

"Other than just having young guys, we're rock solid," Webb said. "I make sure the freshmen and sophomores are aware of their assignments, and I try to teach them and help coach them from there.

Archer had to come in for senior Hunter Houston, who was injured late in the first half. After being held to 77 yards and one touchdown in the third quarter, Greenwood's offensive line helped make room for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Last week, Greenwood faced No. 1 Stillwater in its season opener. Both Webb and Young said Stillwater exposed some weaknesses they hope would be cleaned up in time to face Northside.

"Compared to other teams we would face, it was odd, and (Stillwater's) defense was nothing like we normally see. I seemed unorthodox at times. At one point, they lined up with what looked like seven linebackers. But Stillwater was very disciplined, and they kept us guessing all night long," Webb said. "It was good to see something like that, but it's nice to get back to Arkansas and face some teams we're more familiar with.

"Northside doesn't have some of the same people we faced last year, but they're still a good size and have speed. It's not a team to underestimate," Webb said. "We still got many games to look forward to, like Little Rock Catholic and playing Greenbrier for the first time in a while."

Young doesn't have to worry about Webb's schoolwork. Webb carried a 4.0 going into his senior season and has already scored a 35 on his ACT.

While he doesn't plan to play football after high school, he might take the opportunity if given to him. As of now, he plans to attend the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville and get into the medical school program.

But he already has a memory of a lifetime.