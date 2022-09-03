Lightning pushes these 4 Williamson County football games to weekend

Four Williamson County games were postponed Friday night, the victims of lengthy lightning delays.

However, all are planned to be played this weekend due to them being region contests.

Independence will complete its Region 7-6A game at Centennial at 1 p.m. Saturday. Independence leads 14-10 at halftime with the Eagles set to receive the ball to start the second half.

Ravenwood's 7-6A game at Franklin is also set to resume at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Raptors lead 10-6 at halftime and have the ball to start the second half. Brentwood leads Summit 21-0 with 59 seconds left in the third quarter. That game will resume at 4 p.m. Sunday. Summit has the ball when play resumes.

Page will complete its game at Spring Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Region 6-5A game.

Kenny Minchey's huge week

Kenny Minchey's weekend couldn't get much better. On Thursday, Pittsburgh — his future college team — defeated West Virginia to open their season.

Then on Friday, he helped lead the Knights to another Bishop's Cup win over Father Ryan with a huge game at quarterback.

Minchey threw for 292 yards with five touchdowns in a 49-35 victory over the Irish.

Mississippi State commit Justin Brown being recruited by Georgia

Blackman three-star receiver Justin Brown has committed to Mississippi State to play wide receiver for the Bulldogs. However, Georgia has come calling and is asking about his interest to play on defense in the secondary.

Brown, though, remains loyal to Mississippi State and playing on offense. He had eight catches for 99 yards in the Blaze's 34-27 win over Riverdale.