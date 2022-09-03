Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football for Week 1

By Steve Andrews | Photo by Tommy Land

Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Friday night’s football games. If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know.

Walker White, Little Rock Christian, QB

The junior completed 15 of 24 passes for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns, and ran 10 times for 86 yards and 3 more TDs, in the Warriors’ 49-14 win over Shiloh Christian.

Ronny Anokye, Little Rock Christian, RB

The sophomore ran the ball 27 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors’ 49-14 victory over Shiloh Christian.

Bo Williams, Shiloh Christian, RB

The senior racked up 98 yards of total offense, and scored both of Shiloh’s touchdowns – one on a 20-yard reception and one on a run -- in the Saint’s 49-14 loss to Little Rock Christian.

Abe Owen, Cabot, QB

The senior completed 6 of 11 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 53 yards and 3 TDs, in the Panthers’ 34-10 win over Bentonville West.

Evion Jimerson, Cabot, RB

The senior ran 18 times for 139 yards in the Panthers’ 34-10 win over Bentonville West.

Max Meredith, Greenland, QB

The senior threw 4 touchdown passes in the Pirates’ 44-9 win over Green Forest.

Brandon Vaughn, Greenland, WR

The sophomore caught 3 touchdown passes in the Pirates’ 44-9 win over Green Forest.

Jabrae Shaw, Little Rock Mills, RB

The senior UCA-commit ran for 3 touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions in the Comets’ 50-34 win over Rivercrest.

Sloan Perrin, Nashville, QB

The senior rushed 13 times for 211 yards and 4 TDs, while completing 9 of 13 passes for 142 yards and 1 touchdown, in the Scrappers’ 74-42 win over Hope.

Carmelo Jones, Nashville, RB

The sophomore had 13 rushes for 119 yards and 3 TDs in the Scrappers’ 74-42 win over Hope.

Noah Freeman, Joe T. Robinson, RB

The senior had 10 carries for 145 yards and a pair of catches for 22 yards, and scored all four of Robinson’s touchdowns – all in the first half – in the Senators’ 28-0 win over Forrest City.

Landon Keiter, Yellville-Summit, RB

The junior ran for 114 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 51-14 win over Westside.

Braden McCalla, Yellville-Summit, DL

The junior recovered 3 fumbles in the Panthers’ 51-14 win over Westside.

Garrion Curry, Magnolia, RB

The senior ran for 155 yards in the Panthers’ 49-6 win over Crossett.

Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville, QB

The junior passed for 386 yards and 4 TDs in the Bulldogs’ 28-0 win over North Little Rock.

Kaylon Morris, Fayetteville, WR

The senior had over 200 yards receiving – 198 coming in the first half – in the Bulldogs’ 28-0 win over North Little Rock.

Carter Babb, Arkadelphia, WR

The senior caught a TD pass, then made a key reception on the game-winning drive and hauled in the winning 2-point conversion with no time remaining in the Badgers’ 29-28 win over Hot Springs.

Willis Robinson, Hamburg, RB

The junior rushed 16 times for 159 yards in the Lions win over Lake Village.

Brent Holland, Hamburg, DB

The junior picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown in the Lions’ win over Lake Village.

Isaac Gregory, Fort Smith Southside, RB

The junior ran for 164 yards and 3 TDs in the Mavericks’ 47-32 win over Van Buren.

Landon Wolfe, Warren, RB

The senior starting defensive end and back-up running back carried the ball 11 times for 76 yards and 2 TDs in the Lumberjacks’ 28-23 win over White Hall.

Kane Archer, Greenwood, QB

The freshman entered in the first half and threw 4 touchdown passes, including the game-winning Hail Mary to Grant Carnes with no time remaining in the Bulldogs’ 56-53 win over Fort Smith Northside.

Grant Karnes, Greenwood, WR

The sophomore had 9 catches for 232 yards and caught the game-winning Hail Mary from Kane Archer with no time remaining in the Bulldogs’ 56-53 win over Fort Smith Northside.

Shamar Easter, Ashdown, TE

The junior had a 68-yard TD run on the game’s first drive in the Panthers’ 45-0 win over DeQueen.

Kyle Ferrie, Harding Academy, K

The senior booted a 56-yard field goal in the Wildcats’ 41-14 win over Harmony Grove.

Boogie Carr, Conway, RB

The senior had 21 carries for 221 yards and 3 TDs, and caught 6 passes for 86 yards, in the Wampus Cats’ 44-35 win over Bentonville.

Donovyn Omolo, Conway, QB

The junior completed 16 of 28 passes for 242 yards and 3 TDs in the Wampus Cats’ 44-35 win over Bentonville.

Josh Ficklin, Bentonville, RB

The senior rushed 33 times for 137 rushing and 3 TDs in the Tigers’ 44-35 loss to Conway.