The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
TMZ.com
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport
Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun. Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
TMZ.com
600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died By Suicide
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning his girlfriend's sudden death ... and it appears she died by suicide. 600 Breezy just posted a social media tribute to his girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, including photos of them together and screenshots of what appear to be a suicide note. In the...
TMZ.com
'The Chi' Star Barton Fitzpatrick Victim of Armed Robbery
Barton Fitzpatrick was held up at gunpoint this weekend in a scary scene that could've turned deadly ... this according to law enforcement. Chicago PD sources tell us ... the actor, who's most famous for playing Reg on "The Chi," was the victim of an armed robbery early Sunday morning in Chicago.
TMZ.com
'BMF' Actor Lil Meech Off the Hook in $250K Watch Theft Case
"BMF" star Lil Meech is off the hook in his grand theft case over a $250K Richard Mille watch ... we're told it was tossed after the accusers decided they were done pursuing it. A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office tells TMZ Hip Hop ... cops conducted an...
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Repping New Celebrity Client
10:36 AM PT -- 9/7 -- The hearing just wrapped -- only lasting a couple minutes -- Steve and Camille were officially subbed in as attorneys and a preliminary hearing was set for November 1. Kilcher was not present. We spoke with Steve and Camille who told us a little...
TMZ.com
Actress Megan Hilty's Sister, Niece and Brother-in-Law Die in Plane Crash
"Smash" actress Megan Hilty and her family have been left in an unimaginable situation after her sister, niece and brother-in-law all died in a plane crash. Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel and their daughter, Remy, were 3 of the 9 passengers onboard a floatplane that went down Sunday into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in Washington ... about 30 miles from Seattle. Lauren was pregnant at the time of the crash.
TMZ.com
Chadwick Boseman's Uncle Found After Being Reported Missing
Chadwick Boseman's family can rest easier knowing the late actor's uncle has been found after going missing for a few days in South Carolina. Tony Boseman was located Tuesday by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, who said he was found walking about half a mile from his home -- near a wooded area, apparently -- which they say is stunning because they had previously done an extensive search.
