"Smash" actress Megan Hilty and her family have been left in an unimaginable situation after her sister, niece and brother-in-law all died in a plane crash. Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel and their daughter, Remy, were 3 of the 9 passengers onboard a floatplane that went down Sunday into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in Washington ... about 30 miles from Seattle. Lauren was pregnant at the time of the crash.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO