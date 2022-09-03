PEELE: Pair of area women qualify for U.S. Mid-Amateur

Two Greenville women qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Tournament to be held Sept. 17-22 at the Long Mean course of the Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla.

Mary Katherine Donovan shot a 74 to tie for third place in a qualifier held at Keith Hills in Buies Creek. C.C. Bedford took fifth place with a 75.

Only the top five scorers advanced to the nationals.

A field of 16 played in the qualifier.

The U.S. Kids played at The Emerald in New Bern on Saturday.

Following are the top finisher in each of the age groups, and others from the area.

In the boys six-and-under flight, the lone player was Clark Nicholson of Camp Lejeune, who shot 66. Cameron Medeiros of Hampstead was the winner in the boys seven group, posting a 48.

Jake Davis of Tarboro won the boys eight flight with a 40. Elliot Flint was fourth with a 47. Charlie Spiron of Pikeville was the winner in the boys nine. Thomas “Finn” Respess was second at 49, while Jaxon Folk of Washington took fourth at 59. Zack Cooper of Tarboro took the boys 10 group with a 42. Harrison Kuszlk was fourth at 68 and Winterville’s Harrison Brown was fifth at 75.

All of the above age groups played nine holes, while the remaining group played 18.

Nate Lewis of Bailey won the boys 11 with an 81. Jake Brady of Pinehurst was the winner in the boys 12 flight, shooting 73. Wesley Blair shot 77 to win the boys 13-14 group. Nathan Heath of Winterville tied for fifth with an 85. Kyle Styons of Jamesville was seventh at 86 and Christopher Stembridge of Washington was eighth at 95. Asher Collie, also of Washington, took ninth at 104, while Micah Orr was 10th at 117.

The 15-18 boys flight went to Thomas Pope of Middlesex at 91.

Sabrina Shands of Franklinton took first in the girls eight-and-under category. The nine-ten flight went to Zada Lee Hannant of Pikeville at 35 and Lucy McCarlie was third with a 44.

As with the boys, the above played nine holes.

Daytona Baysden of Jacksonville came away with first in the girls 11-12 group with an 88, and Grace McCarlie was third at 111.

Mary McCarlie won the girls 13-14 with an 81. The final flight saw Winterville’s trio take the full event, led by Taylor Black at 77, Haley Paramore second at 88 and Trinity Splawn third with a 92.

The U.S. Kids first match of the season was a week ago at Ironwood. The hometowns of those above are not repeated in the following.

Boys 6-and-under: 1. Samuel Scalvini, Raleigh.

Boys 7: 1. Medeiros, 46.

Boys 8: 1. David Shandley, Raleigh, 37; 2. Davis, Tarboro, 45; 4. Dawkins Cobb, Winterville, 69; 5. Bennett Doerr, 75.

Boys 9: 1. Jennings Erwin, Raleigh, 38; tie for 3. Thomas Layton and Logan Chambliss, Winterville, 41.

Boys 10: 1. Cooper, 38; 5. Camden Paramore, Winterville, 58; 6. Kuyzyk, 65; and Brown, Winterville, 73.

Boys 11: 1. Nate Lewis, Bailey, 77; Cohen Hogan, 112.

Boys 12: 1. Henry Stiegler, Raleigh, 77.

Boys 13-14: 1. Preston Ordnung, Jackson, 77; 2. Heath, 81; and 6. Styons, 89; Stembridge, 91; 10. Orr, 96; 11. Collie, 112; 12. Connor McClung, 123; and Colton Artuso, Winterville, 126.

Girls 8-and-under: 1. Katherine Covington, Apex, 65; 2, Clara Doerr, 89.

Girls 9-10: 1. Haley Kate Elving, Leland, 40; 2 5. L. McCarlie, 47; and 4. Skyler Eubanks, 69.

Girls 11-12: 1. Carolina Wynns, Lillington, 94, 2. G. McCarlie, 107.

Girls 13-14: 1. M. McCarlie, 78; 2. Kairrie Fu, Greenville, 93.

Girls 15-16: 1. Paramore, 83.

Four golfers played in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s one-day event at the Zebulon Country Club last week.

Wilson McCann led the way, posting an 80 to finish in fourth place in the boys 14-15 flight. John Anderson finished 12th, shooting 90. Cooper Williamson took 14th place with a 98.

All four players are from Winterville.

Luke Mosley played in the 3rd Annual Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational at Morganton last week. He finished in a tie for eighth place, carding a 137 for the two-day event. His score was three under par, while the winner shot a 133.

Farmville’s Larry Lewis teamed with Leigh West of Kinston to finish fourth in a one-day senior four-ball event at River Landing’s Landing course in Wallace. The duo posted a 75 for the round.

Brook Valley

Brook Valley hosted the annual Ellis Maples Invitations, in which member could invite a non-member to be the other half of their team. A full-field of 48 teams participated in the two-day event played as a better ball with the flight winners advancing to a three-hole shoot-out to determine the overall winners.

When the dust had settled, Rick Roberts and Lee Fulcher captured the title. Steve and Hunter Wilson grabber the runner-up spot.

The flight winners were: Ellis Maples flight: Todd Mitchum and Heath Clark; Donald Ross flight: Kirk Rogerson and Tony Leggett; Arnold Palmer flight: Roberts and Fucher; Tom Fazio flight: Will Brinson and Mark Hoch; Pete Dye flight: Jeff Edwards and Dene Castleberry; Greg Norman flight: Wilson and Wilson; Hale Irwin flight: Rod Johnson and Al Pridgen; and Nick Price flight: Brad Coleman and Josh Collins.

Cypress Landing

Cypress Landing’s Men’s Golf Association played an individual low net event.

From the white tees, the first flight went to Chris Smith, while the second flight was won by Gordon Hastings.

The first flight from the gold tees went to Bill Havanki, with Jeff Northrup taking the second flight. Lou Bonadiers was the third flight winner and Bob Stouffer took the fourth flight,

Alan Engmann took the nine-hole flight.

The women’s association’s also played a low net format. The teal tees winner was Stephanie Leckemby with even par, while Mary Barbera shot two under to win the red tees flight.

Ironwood

Dianne Delaney won low gross honors at last weeks’ Ladies Play Day at Ironwood. Bell Prusinowski was second and Debbie Pruitt was third.

In the net flight, Janie Rouse was first, followed by Donna Kraus in second and Leslie Bailey in third.

Maryanne Kram had low putts with 15 while Pruitt was next with 16. Prusinowski took third with 17.

Prusinowski had a birdie on the 16th hole and Pruitt made one on 17.

Earlier, at another Play Day, Georgia White took low gross honors. Prusiowski finished second. Delaney and Maria Perry tied for third.

Kram won low net honors, followed by Rouse in second and Pruitt in third.

Perry and White tied for low putts with 16 each. Kram, Donna Kraus and Prunsiowski tied for second with 18 each. Delaney and Pruitt each had 19 to tie for third.

Pruitt made a birdie on the eighth hole.

You Can Play

Brook Valley – Sept. 2. Pirate Club tournament, hosted by Harold Varner III, PGA touring pro and former ECU golf team member, 9 a.m. shotgun start, benefiting the men’s and women’s golf teams. Format – Texas Scramble. Packages run from $10,000 to $1.500 and include four-man teams for the tournament. Individual slots are $400.

