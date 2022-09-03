ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPORTSWEEK: Deadline this week for GRPD adult flag football

 5 days ago

Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is making preparations for the fall Adult Flag Football League.

This is an organized league consisting of 10 regular season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played Sundays at H. Boyd Lee Park.

The deadline to register a team is Thursday. For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.

Pickleball

Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is now offering beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics as well as open-play opportunities.

These programs will focus on learning skills, rules and strategies of the game. All programs will meet at H. Boyd Lee Park.

For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.

The Adult Intermediate clinic will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. beginning Nov 14 and running through Dec. 14. The fee is $30, or $20 for city residents. Fall pickleball open play will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. beginning this Tuesday through Nov. 10. The fee is $30, or $20 for city residents.

Soccer

The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association Adult League is accepting registrations for its Fall 2022 adult league play.

There is an 8 v 8 coed open league and an 8 v 8 Over-40 league.

These leagues are sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association, a state soccer association recognized by FIFA and the United States Soccer Federation through the United States Adult Soccer Association.

Play will begin on Sept. 25 and will end in mid-November. There is a regular season schedule and a postseason tournament for each group.

Registration information and all details required to register are available at pgsaal.com.

Help wanted

Greenville Recreation & Parks is looking for enthusiastic people with a passion for working in athletics, youth and adult programing.

If you have experience in working with youth, coaching, refereeing and/or scorekeeping and are looking for a great team to work with, we want you! We offer a fun work environment and accommodating schedules.

We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: flag football referees, softball umpires, soccer referees, scorekeepers and volunteer coaches.

If interested, please visit our current job postings at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greenvillenc and apply or contact the Greenville Recreation & Parks Athletic Office at 252-329-4550.

Comments / 0

