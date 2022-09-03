Read full article on original website
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Kevin De Bruyne fires Erling Haaland warning after Sevilla win
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland will continue to improve at Manchester City after their 4-0 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland alone cannot win Champions League
Pep Guardiola insists Man City will need more than Erling Haaland to win the Champions League.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's Man Utd debut
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's debut in which he scored the opener in a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Galatasaray close to finalising Juan Mata & Mauro Icardi signings
Istanbul giants Galatasaray are set to complete the signings of Mauro Icardi and Juan Mata among a host of deals before the closing of the Turkish transfer window, 90min understands.
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Barcelona confident of securing world record Keira Walsh transfer
Barcelona are confident over the transfer for England & Man City midfielder Keira Walsh and will pay a world record fee if successful.
Antoine Griezmann accepts Atletico Madrid's stance on Barcelona purchase clause
Antoine Griezmann has come to terms with the fact that he's limited to 30 minutes a match.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool need to 'reinvent' themselves after heavy Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp spoke honestly after Liverpool were heavily beaten by Napoli in the Champions League.
Ajax manager insists Antony 'isn't worth €100m'
Manchester United-bound Antony 'isn't worth' the €100m that the Red Devils are paying for him, according to Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Lewandowski hits hat-trick on Blaugrana Champions League debut
Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen on Champions League matchday one - Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
