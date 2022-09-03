ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG

While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort

ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Ashland and Medford open cooling shelters

JACKSON COUNTY — With temperatures soaring on Tuesday, September 6, the cities of Ashland and Medford will have cooling shelters open. Ashland's cooling shelter will be held at Pioneer Hall on 73 Winburn Way. The shelter will be open from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The city of Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
Medford, OR
KTVL

100 acre vegetation fire sparks off Coyote Ridge near Dorris

DORRIS, Calif. — CAL FIRE is currently at the scene of a vegetation fire off Coyote Ridge, one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, and 10 miles southwest of Dorris. The agency estimates 20 acres are burning grass, brush and timber. The fire is 0% contained with a moderate...
DORRIS, CA
KTVL

Dog inside burning Ashland home found to be unharmed

ASHLAND — No one was home when a neighbor spotted smoke and heard a fire alarm at a house on Nutley Street above Lithia Park on Sept. 7. Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly arrived at the scene. "The fire was located...
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures

MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: fire scorched van overnight in southern Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An overnight fire is extinguished in southern Josephine County, leaving a burned van for the Sheriff's Office to investigate. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says it turned a scorched Ford van over to Sheriff's deputies after it extinguished the burning auto along Highway 199 about midway between Cave Junction and O'Brien.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%

MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
MERLIN, OR
KTVL

Crews battling 800-1,000 acre Van Meter fire near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH COUNTY — Fire crews are responding to a new fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, both ground crews and aircraft are being utilized to attack the Van Meter Fire. The fire, estimated at 30 acres in size, is burning on Van Meter Flat.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
klcc.org

Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area

Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Structure damage map for Mill/Mountain fires released by CAL FIRE

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Team completed it's damage inspection report for both the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (OES). The map shows the fire footprint, as well as homes that have been assessed...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Firefighters rescue lost dog "Otis" from Rum Creek fire area

MERLIN — Thanks to a team of firefighters, Otis, an elderly Jack Russell terrier, is now safe and sound after spending four days in the Whisky Creek area while the Rum Creek fire steadily approached. “I love a good ending,” Merlin resident, Robert Clark, told the Oregon Department of...
MERLIN, OR

