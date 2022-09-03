Turning the page: Literacy program to get new start after more than two-year absence

Going back to work the day after Labor Day is something to look forward to for five-time retiree Brenda Steigerwald.

The longtime educator and former program coordinator for Pitt County Literacy Volunteers is due to report for duty on Tuesday. This time, she will be a volunteer for the literacy organization that is turning the page more than two-and-a-half years after ending its work in the community.

Organizers have not yet arrived at a working title for the new group, which will replace a nonprofit that operated for more than 30 years. But they are beginning a new chapter of an organization they hope will become an affiliate of ProLiteracy, formerly Literacy Volunteers of America.

Local volunteers have once again set up shop in the basement of Sheppard Memorial Library, where Pitt County Literacy Volunteers operated out of donated space for the last year and a half of its existence. They will begin teaching a series of basic computer classes next week in a first-floor classroom at the library, with plans to begin literacy instruction by the end of the month.

“We’re super excited,” Libraries Director Greg Needham said. “A door closed when literacy volunteers folded. We opened a window, and that’s only possible because we have wonderful people in our community.

“Brenda Steigerwald is a great example,” he said. “If anybody ever doubts that one person can make a difference in the world, they can. When we all get together and pull in the same direction, just about anything is possible.”

Steigerwald said she is just one of about 10 volunteers who are working to relaunch computer instruction along with classes in reading, math and English as a second language this fall at Sheppard and other locations across the county. Volunteers are learning Zoom to make sessions available for learners who have to miss class or those who need to review a lesson at home.

“The enthusiasm is overwhelming,” Steigerwald said. “I’m just really impressed with these guys because they love their students and they love what they’re doing. It (volunteering) gave them purpose, and they really want to help people.”

The relaunch also is expected to help in neighboring Washington, N.C., where Pat Lurvey, executive director of Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County, has been answering calls from prospective Pitt County literacy students for more than a year.

“I am very hopeful that Greenville and Pitt County will be able to again have a good program,” Lurvey said in an interview in May. “They were very strong for such a long time.”

At one time, PCLV, which began in 1987 as an affiliate of Literacy Volunteers of America, had its own office and operated with a $150,000-a-year budget. The organization had as many as 30 initiatives operating simultaneously, including off-site programs at a local health center and at apartments for senior adults and people with disabilities.

The organization received funding from United Way of Pitt County, along with several area businesses, and generated thousands of dollars in support through an annual luncheon fundraiser that featured best-selling authors. But the luncheon and much of the corporate support ended several years ago, and United Way funding was reduced and later eliminated as its emphasis shifted to younger learners.

Persistent financial struggles prompted Pitt County Literacy Volunteers to disband just before the onset of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic’s effect on even basic library operations, Needham said there seemed to be no way for his staff to try to sustain the effort.

“We had all of these very difficult COVID times in so many ways,” he said, “but we’re going to come back here with some really much-needed service in the community.”

Although literacy tutors and students meet at numerous locations, Steigerwald said having a headquarters established at Sheppard is vital.

“We have a lot of people that come in from the (homeless) shelter,” she said. “Some of them need to come in and learn how to read a doctor’s bill. Little things like that are important, and we overlook them every day.

“One lady said, ‘It was so nice for me to be able to go into a Hallmark card shop and stand there and read the cards, and I could understand what they said,’” Steigerwald recalled. “We take things like that for granted. These are so important to people.”

Although she aimed to start small with this month’s relaunch of the organization, Steigerwald has seen computer classes are already filled beyond capacity, prompting volunteers to consider ways to add more sessions.

New classes, which are scheduled to be offered monthly through mid-November, will cover such topics as internet safety, social media, laptop use, Word and Excel. Separate sessions will be conducted for people who need assistance in using a computer to search for jobs.

After a lengthy absence, Steigerwald is eager to get back to her work. She spent hours this week on an instruction manual to share with other libraries that have asked about starting similar computer classes.

“I love it. You can tell it’s my life,” she said. “I have a feeling I’m never going to retire now. I’m back, so I might as well stay.”

Free computer classes will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays-Thursdays at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. Employment assistance computer courses will be available from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays or by appointment. Sign up at library check out desk or call 367-4467 leave a message.