Sept. 3 Community News

Blood Drive

The Republican Women of Pitt County will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington Drive. All donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt. The Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140.

Computer classes

Free computer classes will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. Instruction will be available from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 29 in basic computer use, using the internet, MS Word. Employment assistance computer courses will be available from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays or by appointment. Sign up at the library checkout desk or call 367-4467 and leave a message.

Youth theater auditions

Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “The 16th Annual Jefferson County Children’s Shakespeare Festival” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden. Ages kindergarten through high school seniors are eligible. Visit signupgenius.com/go/70A0D45AFA729ABFA7-auditions.

Golden K Kiwanis

Capts. Jeff and Lea Brooks from the Pitt County Salvation Army will speak at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Golden K Kiwanis Greenville meeting at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Golden K has a long relationship with the Salvation Army. The program will focus on the services of the Salvation Army and its new facilities. Call 367-8310.

Food distributions

The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.

Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information

Education Network Reception

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event for educators from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. The Education Network Reception is a collaboration of the chamber, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County and Pitt County Schools to strengthen the relationships between local businesses and the school system. Tickets are $30 per person or $250 to host a table of two business representatives and six teachers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/education-network-reception/ to register or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.

Fashion on Display

Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host the third annual Fashion on Display fundraiser from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature cocktails and clothing from area boutiques and accessory shops. Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for others. Visit gmoa.org.

School safety

School safety will be the focus of the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St. The meeting will cover police rapid response tactics; “run, hide, fight;” school resource officers; preparing children at home for school violence; and “See something, hear something, say something.”