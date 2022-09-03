ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Sept. 3 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trotu_0hgeY7vO00

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Blood Drive

The Republican Women of Pitt County will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington Drive. All donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt. The Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140.

Computer classes

Free computer classes will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. Instruction will be available from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 29 in basic computer use, using the internet, MS Word. Employment assistance computer courses will be available from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays or by appointment. Sign up at the library checkout desk or call 367-4467 and leave a message.

Youth theater auditions

Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “The 16th Annual Jefferson County Children’s Shakespeare Festival” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden. Ages kindergarten through high school seniors are eligible. Visit signupgenius.com/go/70A0D45AFA729ABFA7-auditions.

Golden K Kiwanis

Capts. Jeff and Lea Brooks from the Pitt County Salvation Army will speak at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Golden K Kiwanis Greenville meeting at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Golden K has a long relationship with the Salvation Army. The program will focus on the services of the Salvation Army and its new facilities. Call 367-8310.

Food distributions

The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.

Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information

Education Network Reception

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event for educators from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. The Education Network Reception is a collaboration of the chamber, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County and Pitt County Schools to strengthen the relationships between local businesses and the school system. Tickets are $30 per person or $250 to host a table of two business representatives and six teachers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/education-network-reception/ to register or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.

Fashion on Display

Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host the third annual Fashion on Display fundraiser from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature cocktails and clothing from area boutiques and accessory shops. Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for others. Visit gmoa.org.

School safety

School safety will be the focus of the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St. The meeting will cover police rapid response tactics; “run, hide, fight;” school resource officers; preparing children at home for school violence; and “See something, hear something, say something.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Government
City
Ayden, NC
City
Washington, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#City Hall#American Red Cross#Cromwell Drive#Free#Sheppard Memorial Library#Playhouse#The Masonic Hall 1104
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy