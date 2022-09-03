ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Vehicle stolen from towing and salvage yard

By The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

A Pinetops resident’s vehicle was reported stolen from a Pactolus area salvage company on Wednesday.

An incident report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that the theft was reported from Wallace Towing & Salvage, located at 307 Pactolus Highway, near the Pitt County Office Park, about 11 a.m.

The vehicle stolen is registered to an Edgecombe County resident. It is a gray 2010 Dodge Charger valued at $15,000.

The case is under investigation.

PITT COUNTY

In other cases, the sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2500 block Wesley Church Road, Farmville, 12 p.m. Aug. 23- 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31: woman defrauded of $70 via internet scam; case active.1902 Kinnard Drive, Greenville, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 1: construction materials valued at $30 stolen from residential site; case active.

Assaults

4100 block N.C. 11 North, Greenville, 5:01-5:13 a.m. Aug. 31: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case cleared.5600 block Moss Lane, Washington, 5:45-5:55 p.m. Aug. 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break ins, thefts

3579 Galleria Drive, 4 p.m. Aug. 27- 7 a.m. Aug. 31: metal cover for FDC box valued at $1,500 stolen from construction site; case inactive.3200 block Moseley Drive, 9 a.m. Aug. 27- 2 a.m. Aug. 28: identity theft reported; case inactive.

Assaults

3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 8:04 p.m. Aug. 31: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case closed by arrest.600 block Glendale Drive, 8 p.m. Sept. 1: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.

Comments / 0

cbs17

One dead in Rocky Mount crash between car, motor scooter: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a deadly crash Friday night between a car and a motor scooter. At about 9:15 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash with injury on the 1500 block of South Church St. According to reports,...
