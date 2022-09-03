County sewer hookups could be available as early as October

Some Athens County residents will be able to tap into the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project as early as October.

Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler updated the Athens County Board of Commissioners on the project during their meeting Tuesday in the courthouse annex, second-floor meeting room.

The city of Athens proposed a temporary hook up using an existing sewer line along Old Stagecoach Road that is within 80 feet of the county project. The city will do the project in-house. It is projected to start Sept. 15.

“It also can serve as an emergency hookup down the road,” Kasler said.

The county will write a connection letter for residents living near the project’s Contract E, which is the West Carol Road area, including the lift station. He expects connections to become available around Oct. 1.

Also regarding the project, some citizens stopped by the meeting to get information on the situation with adding homes on Roscoe Drive to the project.

The county is looking to get an easement from the eight people who would be impacted by the project, Kasler said.

“We can’t cross the road without an easement,” he said. “If we can’t do it, then you would have to do it. But we think that it’d be better if we just go there and try to get these (easements).”

In other sewer and water matters, Hocking Athens Perry Community Action did not receive any bids on for the Chauncey Critical Infrastructure Sanitary Sewer Improvements project.

HAPCAP community development manager Sean Brooks said he wasn’t sure what the next step would be. The project has been sent out to bid about five times.

“Between the last time, which was February of this year, to now, what we’ve done is meet with the engineers and meet with the village, change the scope of the project to include a complete ODOT road closure for traffic to be diverted out of town during the work period, which eliminated night work. It eliminated the need for traffic control,” he said. “We went through every line item to try to find cost savings. We were able to reduce the scope of the project. We had the estimate done for the new scope of work, and it was very close to the budget that we were at now.”

One possible reason for the lack of bids may be that there are a lot of projects already going on in the county, Brooks said. “Some of our regular participants are still working on some of the larger stuff here in the county.”

Getting this project done is critical as it ties in with the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer project, Brooks said.

“Our project needs to happen for there to happen,” he said. “So we asked (DLZ) to review our scope and see if there were some challenge or something we were missing.”

While HAPCAP representatives said they feel they can still successfully complete the project, they feel they will have to throw more money at the project to entice possible bidders.

“I’m kind of to the point where I think that we may just have to try to find some money for the project,” said Spencer Kimble, an engineer with Pickering Associates Inc., based in Parkersburg. He worked on the plans with the project engineer, who was unable to attend the meeting.

HAPCAP will review the project and give the commissioners new recommendations.

After the bid opening, Kasler said he thought one of the reasons they didn’t receive any bids was because of the soil composition.

During a previous Commissioners meeting , Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner noted that contractors have said soil in the are is like quicksand.

In other infrastructure matters, AEP-Ohio Customer Service Representative Jennifer Wilfong asked the commissioners to support the utility company’s effort to install 520 feet of fiber network throughout the state.

“What we would like to do is seek support to be able to apply for the NCI middle-mile grants and bring some of the $42.5 billion federal dollars that are available down into the state of Ohio to help reduce the cost of Internet,” she said.

AEP-Ohio does not plan to provide broadband, rather, they would lease their infrastructure to internet service providers, Wilfong said.

The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m Tuesday in the courthouse annex, second-floor meeting room.