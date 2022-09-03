Read full article on original website
China Evergrande lenders appoint receiver to seize Hong Kong headquarters - sources
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lenders of struggling Chinese developer Evergrande Group (3333.HK) have appointed a receiver this week to seize its Hong Kong headquarters, two sources said, as the world's most indebted developer struggles to emerge from its debt crisis.
