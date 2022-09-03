Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Know the enemy: What to expect when Missouri travels to Kansas State
The first true test of Missouri’s 2022 season comes Saturday: a short road trip to Manhattan, Kansas, for an intriguing game against Big 12 side Kansas State. It wasn’t too long ago that both teams were rivals, playing every year. Then, the Tigers departed to the Southeastern Conference in 2012, and the two programs haven’t faced off since.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball releases SEC schedule
Missouri men’s basketball released its conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. First-year coach Dennis Gates will not get an easy start to his first season in the SEC. The Tigers begin conference play Dec. 28 when they welcome Kentucky to Mizzou Arena. The Wildcats finished third in the SEC last season and return Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe.
Columbia Missourian
CC girls soccer allows late equalizer to draw against Missouri Valley
A goal in the 88th minute by Missouri Valley’s Nicoline Hansen forced a 2-2 draw for Columbia College women’s soccer Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field. The Cougars started to find their groove offensively in the first half. Macie Lucas almost put the ball in the back of the net, hanging the ball wide left in the 21st minute.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball falls to Southern Boone
Southern Boone softball prevailed in its home opener, scoring eight unanswered runs to defeat Tolton 8-7 on Monday in Ashland. Tolton got things started early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and piling on four more in the top of the fourth.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri gets its first glimpse at new transfer Marcus Clarke
The media received its first look at transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke partaking in drills at practice Tuesday. Previously a Miami Hurricane, Clarke was recruited and coached by defensive coordinator Blake Baker in 2019-2020. “(Clarke) can really run,” Baker said. “He’s got a great skill set; really, really good ball skills...
Columbia Missourian
Centralia edges Hallsville; Capital City makes history
Centralia is starting to make a habit of winning one-possession games. The Panthers moved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-20 home win over Hallsville on Friday, a week after edging Mexico 26-21 on the road.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge cruises past Lutheran St. Charles
Rock Bridge boys soccer scored a commanding 5-0 road win Tuesday against last season’s Class 1 champion, Lutheran St. Charles. Senior Drew Schlimme scored a pair of goals in the Bruins’ victory.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge extends win streak against Battle to seven in crosstown matchup
Rock Bridge softball continues to dominate Battle with a 6-1 win, making it seven straight wins against the Spartans, dating back to 2018. Battle’s season was ended by Rock Bridge last year in the district quarterfinals, and senior Chelsea Gleba got to Bruins pitcher Anna Christ early, where she made it 1-0 on a single before an out was recorded.
Columbia Missourian
New Tigers make sure last year's run defense isn't repeated
When Missouri defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, a transfer addition to the defense, was asked what worked so well for the Tigers’ run defense, he used an interesting pronoun when he compared it to last season. “Last year, the record wasn’t what we wanted to have it at for rushing...
Columbia Missourian
Battle in the trenches: Drinkwitz discusses OL play, strong K-State defensive front
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz focused less on the positives from Thursday night’s win over Louisiana Tech in his weekly press conference Tuesday and more on what his team needs to improve heading into its Week 2 test on the road against Kansas State. His reasoning?
Columbia Missourian
Lundin earns co-medalist honors as MU men's golf wins season opener
Missouri men’s golf junior Jack Lundin opened his season with a tied-for-first-place finish Monday at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate on the Kaluhyat course at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, leading the Tigers to the team title. Lundin posted the low round of the event in Round 1...
Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval
The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a $10 million plan Wednesday to demolish Mizzou North. The post Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia, MU to commemorate lives lost on 9/11
Columbia and MU will hold a wreath-laying ceremony Sunday to honor those who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Sunday will mark 21 years since the attacks in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, that killed nearly 3,000 people.
939theeagle.com
Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville
Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
Columbia Missourian
New campaign starts to get school named for Columbia women's rights champion
As the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County marked its 103rd anniversary Tuesday, its members had another rallying point: celebrating the life of educator and suffragist Luella St. Clair Moss and promoting naming a school after her. The group’s annual picnic, held at Stephens Lake Park, included a brief...
Columbia Missourian
Parker Hall demolition starts as part of Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
Parker Hall, constructed in 1889 and destined to become MU’s first teaching hospital in 1901, is one of eight university buildings set to be demolished. The university announced its plan to save nearly $100 million in operating costs, repairs and maintenance. Officially called the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, the building demolitions will take place within the next 15 months. Parker Hall housed the MU Counseling Center, which will now be relocated to Middlebush Hall.
Columbia Missourian
Lecture to focus on benefits of parks, outdoor recreation
School is back in session, which, depending on your mindset, means it’s either late summer or early fall. Whichever, it is the time of year when Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) annually hosts its Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture — a visit from a not-to-be missed expert in a nature-related field.
