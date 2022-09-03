ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Which ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?

By William DeLong
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Magnum, P.I. was a staple of ’80s TV . Starring a handsome, mustached Tom Selleck , the lighthearted crime drama aired on CBS for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988. The action centers on Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV (Selleck), who lives on the picturesque Hawaiian estate of an unseen benefactor, Robin Masters (voiced in four episodes by the legendary Orson Welles in one of his final roles). As a private investigator, Magnum solves various cases, from murders to thefts to bizarre mysteries.

CBS aired a reboot starring Jay Hernandez in the Ferrari driver’s seat . It ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2022 before NBC picked it up for seasons 5 and 6.

The original was a treasure, with plenty of drama and action that defined how a long-running show could keep fans enthralled. So, which Magnum, P.I. cast members are still alive?

Tom Selleck anchored ‘Magnum, P.I.’ as the titular private eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD5rP_0hgeRBgw00
‘Magnum, P.I.’ cast members Tom Selleck (left), Larry Manetti, John Hillerman, and Roger E. Mosley | CBS via Getty Images

Selleck, now 77, played the hairy-chested detective with a blend of action, emotion, and gentleness. He brought depth to a show and a genre that often lacked the weight that resonated with viewers.

After his stint on Magnum, P.I. , Selleck starred in Quigley Down Under , Three Men and a Baby , Mr. Baseball , and a series of Jesse Stone made-for-TV movies. He also had guest roles on Friends , Boston Legal , and Vegas. More recently, fans know him as the head of the Regan family in Blue Bloods for 12 seasons, anchoring another long-running TV drama.

‘Magnum, P.I.’ cast member John Hillerman played a British butler but was born in Texas

John Hillerman often stole scenes as Jonathan Quayle Higgins III, the butler of Masters’ estate. Whereas Magnum was laid-back and freewheeling, Higgins was uptight and stuffy, although his intentions were good. In the series finale, showrunners revealed what fans suspected all along: Higgins was indeed Magnum’s benefactor (so, the butler did it).

Hillerman was a TV and movie character actor in the ‘70s and ‘80s, appearing in Blazing Saddles and History of the World, Part I . He was good friends with Betty White and guested on her eponymous show in the mid-’70s. But Magnum P.I. was his best-known role.

Hillerman died in 2017 at age 84 of natural causes in Houston, Texas, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Roger E. Mosley portrayed helicopter pilot T.C., Magnum’s war buddy

Roger E. Mosley starred as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, a buddy from Magnum’s days serving in the U.S. Marine in Vietnam. T.C. was Magnum’s helicopter pilot, which makes sense because it’s easier to get around Hawaiin by air rather than car or boat. T.C. and Magnum always had each other’s back and often teamed up during fistfights.

Later, Mosley had a guest-starring role as John Booky in two episodes of the new Magnum P.I . He was also known for A Thin Line Between Love and Hate , Terminal Island , and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper .

Sadly, the veteran TV actor died this past August 7 at age 83 after a July car crash paralyzed him from the shoulders down. He left behind a daughter and a wife of 60 years, according to The New York Times .

Larry Manetti played Rick, another Vietnam War buddy

Larry Manetti portrayed Orville Wilbur Richard “Rick” Wright, a former gunner in the squadron with Magnum and T.C. in Vietnam. He ran the King Kamehameha Club, an exclusive beachfront club in Oahu. Magnum used his friend’s connections in the Hawaiian underbelly to get information on cases. Rick was also a firearms expert who often provided armed backup for the private investigator and chopper pilot.

The now-75-year-old actor loves playing Italian characters on television. He’s also known for his recurring role as Nicky “The Kid” Demarco in Hawaii Five-0 , leading to a cameo for the same character in two episodes of the Magnum P.I. reboot. In addition, Manetti appeared in JAG and Black Sheep Squadron , IMDb reports.

RELATED: This ‘Blue Bloods’ Actor is Unrecognizable in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Fans Wish the Reagans Would Give Jack a Break

Blue Bloods fans are some of the most hardcore ones you will find in the world of TV watching and they’re ticked. What in the world do they want? It’s time to give Jack Boyle, played by Peter Hermann, a dad-gum break. They are tired of the rather pompous attitude family members hold against the ex of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. In essence, some of these fans are saying “nobody’s perfect” when it comes to relationships. Especially the one between Jack and Erin and Jack and his daughter Nicky, played by Sami Gayle.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hillerman
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Roger E. Mosley
Person
Betty White
Deadline

Pauley Perrette, Ex-‘NCIS’ Star, Reveals She Nearly Died From A Stroke

A very personal Twitter post by Pauley Perrette on Saturday revealed that the last year has been a tough one for the former NCIS actress. Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, detailed her struggle. Most surprising was that she had major health problems. “It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne. “Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!” Perrette, age...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tv Drama#Cbs#Hawaiian#Ferrari#Nbc
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
HollywoodLife

Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving ‘NCIS’: It Was An ‘Honest’ End For Gibbs

“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.” The 70-year-old actor revealed that he’s “not retired.” As for Gibbs, “The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

174K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy