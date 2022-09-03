‘Seeking Sister Wives’: Do the Season 4 Families Practice Polygamy for Religious Reasons?

Most polygamous families on TV practice plural marriage for religious reasons. Here are the reasons why the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 families decided to start living a polygamous lifestyle .

Dannielle Merrifield, Garrick Merrifield, and Roberta Pache, ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ | TLC

April, Nick, and Jennifer Davis

Nick said he’s been “interested” in plural relationships for the last 15 years. He describes polygamy as “a natural way to be,” and claims that it would be improper for him not to follow his desire for plural marriage .

Living a plural marriage has caused most of their family members to reject them. So why do the Davis family practice polygamy? While the Davis’ are have been on Seeking Sister Wives praying over their meals as Christians, they haven’t said that they are in a polygamist marriage because of religious reasons.

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield

The Merrifields decided to pursue a plural lifestyle four years ago. Garrick claims he had a vision from God telling him to follow a polygamous lifestyle.

“Polygamy is really something we felt God led us to. We believe that it’s a reflection of how he is with his church. He has multiple people and he loves them all, equally and the same,” Garrick tells the cameras. “It’s about not limiting love and babies,” adds Dannielle.

Steve and Brenda Foley

Brenda was added to the Foley family while Steve was still married to his first wife. “My first wife was LDS and I great up in Southern Nevada where polygamy was practiced. But it was purely religious,” Steve explained on Seeking Sister Wife Season 4.

“And it’s something that’s frowned upon in mainstream LDS religion. So that thought, that we would enter into any sort of polygamist type relationship was never any sort of conversation,” Steve said.

Everything changed when they met Brenda. Why Steve and Brenda decided to become polygamists is still unclear, however it’s safe to say it isn’t for religious reasons.

Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps

India began dating Marcus when he was separated from his wife, Taryn. They all ended up giving polygamy a chance when Marcus refused to dump either of the women. They’ve been polygamous for the last two years.

“I felt that it kind of made sense for us,” Taryn said. The family made no mention of being polygamous for religious reasons.

Sidian and Tosha Jones

The Jones family explained why they wanted to start living plural marriage . Their reasons for wanting more wives isn’t for religious reasons.

“To me, polygamy means a big, beautiful family,” Tosha said. Meanwhile, Sidian says, “For me, it’s a really meaningful experience because having multiple people around really brings out different parts of myself. And it helps me to grow. It helps me to self-reflect.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

