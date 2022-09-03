ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

‘Seeking Sister Wives’: Do the Season 4 Families Practice Polygamy for Religious Reasons?

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Most polygamous families on TV practice plural marriage for religious reasons. Here are the reasons why the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 families decided to start living a polygamous lifestyle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sljge_0hgeRAoD00
Dannielle Merrifield, Garrick Merrifield, and Roberta Pache, ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ | TLC

April, Nick, and Jennifer Davis

Nick said he’s been “interested” in plural relationships for the last 15 years. He describes polygamy as “a natural way to be,” and claims that it would be improper for him not to follow his desire for plural marriage .

Living a plural marriage has caused most of their family members to reject them. So why do the Davis family practice polygamy? While the Davis’ are have been on Seeking Sister Wives praying over their meals as Christians, they haven’t said that they are in a polygamist marriage because of religious reasons.

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield

The Merrifields decided to pursue a plural lifestyle four years ago. Garrick claims he had a vision from God telling him to follow a polygamous lifestyle.

“Polygamy is really something we felt God led us to. We believe that it’s a reflection of how he is with his church. He has multiple people and he loves them all, equally and the same,” Garrick tells the cameras. “It’s about not limiting love and babies,” adds Dannielle.

Steve and Brenda Foley

Brenda was added to the Foley family while Steve was still married to his first wife. “My first wife was LDS and I great up in Southern Nevada where polygamy was practiced. But it was purely religious,” Steve explained on Seeking Sister Wife Season 4.

“And it’s something that’s frowned upon in mainstream LDS religion. So that thought, that we would enter into any sort of polygamist type relationship was never any sort of conversation,” Steve said.

Everything changed when they met Brenda. Why Steve and Brenda decided to become polygamists is still unclear, however it’s safe to say it isn’t for religious reasons.

Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps

India began dating Marcus when he was separated from his wife, Taryn. They all ended up giving polygamy a chance when Marcus refused to dump either of the women. They’ve been polygamous for the last two years.

“I felt that it kind of made sense for us,” Taryn said. The family made no mention of being polygamous for religious reasons.

Sidian and Tosha Jones

The Jones family explained why they wanted to start living plural marriage . Their reasons for wanting more wives isn’t for religious reasons.

“To me, polygamy means a big, beautiful family,” Tosha said. Meanwhile, Sidian says, “For me, it’s a really meaningful experience because having multiple people around really brings out different parts of myself. And it helps me to grow. It helps me to self-reflect.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

RELATED: ‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Tosha’s Mom Accuses Her of Helping ‘Groom’ Arielle for Their ‘Cult’

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygamy#Family Practice#Sister Wives#Sister Wife#Cult#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kath Lee

Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal

One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chuck Potthast Makes Big Money! See Elizabeth’s Dad’s Net Worth

90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

174K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy