Wisconsin women likely won’t get any concrete answers until after the November elections about when or if access to abortion will resume. When the US Supreme Court effectively overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June, Wisconsin residents were confused about what it meant for women’s reproductive rights. As it turns out, the most simple solution could be repealing the 1849 law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, said Mike Murray, vice president of external affairs of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. But state Republicans are unlikely to make any moves until after the November elections.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO