Your Green Bay Fall Guide
SATURDAYS, 7 AM-12 PM THROUGH OCT. 29, DOWNTOWN GREEN BAY, WASHINGTON STREET. Over 75 vendors set up shop on Washington Street every Saturday to sell fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, cheese, crafts and more. Consider freshly picked apples from Apple Lane Orchard or maybe a delicious apple pie from Yoder’s Fried Pies. And from 9-11:30 am, you can catch live music.
UW-Green Bay’s Kassie Van Remortel honored by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks – Inside UW-Green Bay News
Congratulations are in order for Kassie Van Remortel who retires from her service at UW-Green Bay this week. With more than 20 years at the university, her positive leadership will be felt at the university for years to come. One of her co-workers recently shared an article in the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, specifically on page 24.
Latest numbers show low Wisconsin unemployment, but businesses still struggle
KENOSHA, Wis. — On this Labor Day, the state of the Wisconsin workforce means a lot of places are struggling to find employees. At the Kenosha Laborfest, unions like the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Union say the city is short-staffed with firefighters. Right now, there are 143 firefighters on staff.
2022 Wisconsin foliage fall color report, Racine County to peak in November
The trees in Wisconsin won’t be green for too much longer. The fall color report is now available for Wisconsinites to start planning their tours. The 2022 Wisconsin Fall Color Map is available to help those in the state of Wisconsin track the fall foliage. In Racine County, the...
State to fund water infrastructure, Green Bay Road projects
State funds are set to be coming into the area to fund some local infrastructure projects, per two recent statements. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Sept. 2 it would issue over $250 million dollars in water infrastructure loans for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 designated for wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects to communities throughout the state.
After Roe v. Wade: Repeal easiest way forward, but uncertain for Wisconsin women
Wisconsin women likely won’t get any concrete answers until after the November elections about when or if access to abortion will resume. When the US Supreme Court effectively overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June, Wisconsin residents were confused about what it meant for women’s reproductive rights. As it turns out, the most simple solution could be repealing the 1849 law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, said Mike Murray, vice president of external affairs of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. But state Republicans are unlikely to make any moves until after the November elections.
Audit bureau report finds broadband grant program lacked oversight
Broadband service providers that received millions of dollars in federal grants to expand internet access across Wisconsin were not required to document how much they actually spent on those projects, according to a report released earlier this month by the Legislative Audit Bureau. The bureau looked at the more than...
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot | WFRV Local 5
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
