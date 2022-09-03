Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
McCallister Might Be Huskies' Biggest Starting Surprise
The redshirt freshman punter beat out a transfer with big credentials.
uvureview.com
Wolverines suffer first defeat of the season at #8 Washington
The Utah Valley men’s soccer club fell on the road in Seattle, Washington against the #8 Washington Huskies 4-1 on Friday, Sep. 2. Despite four huge saves from Wolverine goalie Jason Smith in the first half, the team conceded four quick second-half goals and were unable to recover. In...
Chronicle
Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?
Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Fall
This summer in Seattle has been packed with restaurant openings. Sushi By Scratch Restaurants, a group by chef Philip Frankland Lee that received a Michelin star in California, started serving a 17-course omakase in Downtown Seattle on September 1. Brendan McGill’s Seabird restaurant on Bainbridge Island has impressed diners with the best ingredients the Puget Sound has to offer since July. And after some delays, a Turkish pop-up from a couple used to working in three-Michelin-starred restaurants is opening up sometime this month in Ballard. It seems like after a long period of hesitancy, chefs and restaurateurs are back to taking risks and making moves in Seattle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s University Of Washington Was Just Ranked One Of The Best In The World
Seattle recently won bragging rights with this impressive University of Washington ranking. Seattle is home to the University of Washington, which is known for its beautiful campus, public research, varsity sports teams, and impressive library system. It is also officially among the top-20 universities in the entire world. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the University of Washington is ranked the 17th best university in the world. This is out of a total of 2,500 universities!
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
waterlandblog.com
Hydros will race on Angle Lake the weekend of Sept. 9-11
The Frank Hansen Memorial Boat Race is returning to Angle Lake in SeaTac this year with new features and an expanded schedule during the weekend of Sept. 9-11, 2022. The same as in previous years, there will be two full days of boat racing excitement on the west leg of the lake from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelswithelle.com
15 Fun-Filled Road Trips From Seattle, Washington
We understand why summertime road trips are popular–the sun is out, the weather is excellent, and there is so much adventure on the roads that exit Seattle, Washington!. From Seattle, you can take a journey to a peaceful island, the mountains, the forest, or perhaps a combination of these places. Seriously, the number of activities and adventures you can get into in this area is endless.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
californiaexaminer.net
High School Football Player’s Mother Dated Murder Victim
A high school football player from Washington state who went missing last week and was later arrested on murder charges allegedly murdered his mother’s ex-boyfriend. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that Gabriel Michael Davies, 16, and another adolescent were detained on suspicion of second-degree murder, burglary, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man who was discovered shot in his house.
KOMO News
No classes again Thursday as Seattle Public Schools strike drags into second day
SEATTLE — The first two days of school for Washington state’s largest school district have been cancelled. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the district will not start school as planned as teachers are going on strike for what they say is a stand to give students the support and resources they need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Early morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about eight miles north of Poulsbo. KOMO News is working to gather more information regarding any damage. We did receive calls reporting it waking...
KOMO News
Gas prices continue to drop across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Did you take a road trip over Labor Day weekend?. You may have noticed another drop in gas prices. According to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 775 stations in Seattle, the average price of gas in the Emerald City dropped 5 cents since last week to $4.86 per gallon. That average sits 19.4 cents lower than a month ago and 86.3 cents higher than a year ago.
KING-5
Shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square
Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Seattle's Pioneer Square. One person was injured. No word on what caused the incident.
KOMO News
Dave Matthews Band announces show at Climate Pledge Arena
If you missed the Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge this past weekend, fear not! It was announced today the tour will make a stop at Seattle's own Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 4. As if seeing Dave live wasn't enough, you can feel extra good about buying a ticket...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
KOMO News
Kent teachers reach agreement, classes to start Thursday
KENT, Wash. — On Wednesday night members of the Kent Education Association voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. Classes at most schools are to commence Thursday, Sept. 8, two weeks after classes were originally scheduled to start. The first day of kindergarten is expected to be on...
425magazine.com
The Barking Frog Has a New Menu
When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Comments / 0