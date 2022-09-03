NEW ORLEANS — Mother nature must love College Football. Just before fans began the walk to the Caesars Superdome the early evening rain came to a halt. Skies are slowly decreasing from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Rain does return late night after midnight. Areas around Houma in Terrebonne Parish, may reach up to 2.42" inches of rainfall by sunrise Monday. For now the forecast has other areas in Southeast Louisiana from a .01 - .50" inches in that same time frame overnight. Less than .25" inch for the remainder of Labor Day.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO