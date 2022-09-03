ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Creole Classic Fishing Tournament Presents CreoleFest

This year we present CreoleFest, a one day, music, family fun, and cook-off extravaganza Saturday, September 17th in Thibodaux. With Hurricane Ida recovery efforts continuing on Grand Isle, the 39th Annual Creole Classic Fishing tournament is not able to take place. However, we are not skipping a year on our commitment to benefit local charities and nonprofits in Lafourche and Jefferson parishes.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

6-figure lottery ticket sold in Houma

A lottery ticket worth more than $100,000 was sold recently in Houma. Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced yesterday that an Easy 5 ticket was sold at Nocko's Inc., on Grand Caillou Road in Houma. The ticket is a jackpot winning ticket, matching all 5 numbers. It is worth $131,323 to whomever...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Winning ‘Easy 5’ lottery ticket sold at Nocko’s

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the “Easy 5” lottery had one winning ticket for the September 3, 2022 drawing. That ticket matched all 5 numbers and is worth $131,323! The numbers were: 09, 14, 21, 25, 32. The winning ticket was sold at Nocko’s on Grand Caillou...
HOUMA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local biddy leagues announce merger, say they're excited for 2022 year

Two local Biddy Basketball organizations are merging into one this fall – a move that should provide more opportunities for children in our community to play the game they love. South Lafourche Biddy Basketball and Larose Youth Basketball announced a merger today that will see the organizations come together...
LAROSE, LA
stmarynow.com

The Blessing of the Fleet

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival's Blessing of the Fleet went on Sunday morning despite a bit of rain. The Rev. Mike Tran of Holy Cross and the Rev. Brett Lapeyrouse of Sacred Heart were on the Berwick riverfront to bless shrimp, oilfield and pleasure boats. Vessels also took visiting festival queens, this year's festival maids and the past king and queen to the Morgan City side of the river and back. Festival Queen Jordan Gallegos and King Greg J. Hamer exchanged the traditional toast.
BERWICK, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Chick-fil-A Announces New Houma Restaurant, Opening Sept. 8

A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Houma community on Thursday, Sept. 8. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Shannon Lewis as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A East Houma. Located at 984 Grand Caillou Road, on the corner of Hialeah Avenue and Grand Caillou Road, Chick-fil-A East Houma will...
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 8/29 to 9/4

14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. 14:106 – OBSCENITY (FELONY) DUFRESNE, JARED 39 1347 LUTCHER AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. JACKSON, JY’SHAUN...
SAINT JAMES, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Lafourche Parish Public Library announce September events

Myron Wright to visit Thibodaux library: In September, the Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street, will welcome public speaker and local author Myron Wright at 5:30 p.m. on September 6. Mr. Wright will discuss his book Overcomer: The Life of Myron D. Wright. Get nutritional tips at the Gheens...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Labor Day - Showers, Storms, and 80s

NEW ORLEANS — Mother nature must love College Football. Just before fans began the walk to the Caesars Superdome the early evening rain came to a halt. Skies are slowly decreasing from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Rain does return late night after midnight. Areas around Houma in Terrebonne Parish, may reach up to 2.42" inches of rainfall by sunrise Monday. For now the forecast has other areas in Southeast Louisiana from a .01 - .50" inches in that same time frame overnight. Less than .25" inch for the remainder of Labor Day.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO names a new DARE Instructor

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the transfer of Sara LaChico, current Sergeant with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to her new position within the DARE program. Sgt. LaChico is an 8-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During her tenure, Sgt. LaChico began...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

VOLSE HEBERT

Volse Joseph Hebert, 92, a native of Galliano, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on September 5, 2022 with his loving family near his side. Visitation will be on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Christian Family Center from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Religious service will be at 11:00 a.m. at church with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
GALLIANO, LA
lpso.net

LPSO Investigating Shooting Death in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in one man’s death. The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. The victim has been pronounced dead at a local hospital after having suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.
RACELAND, LA

