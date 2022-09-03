Read full article on original website
WISN
I-41 work zone frustrates drivers
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It's one of the most heavily-traveled freeways in Wisconsin, but a string of recent crashes in the Interstate 41 work zone in Wauwatosa has put a spotlight on the concerns of some drivers who travel that road each day. A tractor-trailer spilled a load of steel...
milwaukeemag.com
Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?
The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
MATC Times
6448-6450 N 106th St
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse - You don't want to miss the opportunity to call this newly remodeled unit your home. The 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Townhome. Off-street parking is available. Apply on AdvantageMilwaukee.com. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist or Facebook Market Place. Monthly rent is...
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 Wisconsin foliage fall color report, Racine County to peak in November
The trees in Wisconsin won’t be green for too much longer. The fall color report is now available for Wisconsinites to start planning their tours. The 2022 Wisconsin Fall Color Map is available to help those in the state of Wisconsin track the fall foliage. In Racine County, the...
MKE Hyundai owner says thefts are costing him $3,800 more a year for insurance
The National Insurance Crime Bureau says the city is ranked 8th for the most car thefts nationally. Insurance experts say the risk of car theft is a factor that's considered when providers set rates.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
WISN
Large tree crushes car, knocks out power for thousands
MILWAUKEE — Thousands in the Northpoint neighborhood of Milwaukee's east side were without power early Labor Day. Neighbors on Woodstock Place, between N. Lake Drive and N. Summit Avenue, woke up to crews working to remove a tree from power lines. A spokesperson for We Energies said they got...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Car theft in Milwaukee on the rise, this is where Milwaukee ranks
Car theft in Milwaukee on the rise, this is where Milwaukee ranks. Milwaukee’s stolen car rate jumped 72% from 2020 to 2021. Milwaukee saw the largest jump in stolen car theft rate in the entire country, according to statistics released today by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).The rate is based on total thefts per 100,000 residents. Milwaukee’s rate jumped from 345.19 in 2020 to 597.83 in 2021. That’s a jump of 72%. When comparing other areas and cities in the country, Milwaukee ranks eighth, and made the NICB ‘Hot Spots’ Top 10 list for the first time:Bakersfield, CA: 1023.68 (2021 Theft Rate), 905.41 (2020 Theft Rate)Denver-Aurora -Lakewood, CO: 964.92 (2021 Theft Rate), 705.80 (2020 Theft Rate) Pueblo, CO: 891.39 (2021 Theft Rate), 602.39 (2020 Theft Rate) Albuquerque, NM: 710.58 (2021 Theft Rate), 63.75 (2020 Theft Rate)Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 680.20 (2021 Theft Rate), 489.95 (2020 Theft Rate)San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA: 675.86 (2021 Theft Rate), 655.20 (2020 Theft Rate)Billings, MT : 611.11 (2021 Theft Rate), 564.75 (2020 Theft Rate)Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI: 597.83 (2021 Theft Rate), 345.19 (2020 Theft Rate)Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 582.47 (2021 Theft Rate), 465.11 ( 2020 Theft Rate)Yuba City, CA: 578.68 (2021 Theft Rate), 724.46 (2020 Theft Rate)You can read the entire report, by clicking here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County hiring event Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Children, Youth & Family Services is hiring Human Service Workers and Youth Correctional Officers. Anyone looking for a new job opportunity is invited to the Zoofari Conference Center (9715 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for on-site interviews and potential job offers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nearly 50 dogs seized in Richfield adopted
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society began the process of adopting out nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Humane society officials said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield Friday night. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighbors Bar & Grille celebrates 13 years
WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deputy bitten at Racine roller rink, 2 from Milwaukee charged
RACINE, Wis. - A man and woman from Milwaukee are charged after prosecutors say the man bit a deputy trying to arrest him at a Racine roller rink Sunday, Sept. 4. Liatifah Curtis, 31, and Jovany Butler, 29 each face one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. Additionally, Curtis faces one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
spectrumnews1.com
Organization helps thousands of people facing eviction in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — Economic aid and a pause on evictions kept people in need in their homes throughout most of the pandemic. With that emergency aid being phased out, the moratorium lifted and now inflation, there’s been a sharp increase in eviction filings in some parts of the state and nation.
