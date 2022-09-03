American Legion Post remains homeless nearly a year after Greenville closes its former home

An American Legion post is facing an uncertain future as the City of Greenville makes plans to renovate and open a community center in the building it has called home for nearly 40 years.

Greenville city officials told the leadership of American Legion Pasico Norfleet Post 160 that the organization could no longer use the former West End Station located on Skinner Street because of safety concerns. While the city continued with plans to renew the organization’s building lease in late 2021. Things changed in with the new year. In February, the city offered the use of another building that the post’s leadership said didn’t suit their mission.

Post Commander Curtis Best said there has been no further communication from city management.

“We’ve been out of there for over a year now. Without communication. My question is why haven’t they worked on the building?” Best asked. “I heard they had $500,000 they were going to use on that building. We do a lot of public interest, sharing that building with the public. Why would they do anything? We’re still paying utilities and insurance on that building.”

Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan, whose department is managing the building, was not involved in the talks with Best and other post leaders.

However, during a mid-August interview, Octigan believed the city’s public works department, which previously managed the building, was paying the building’s utility bills and expected the cost to soon be shifted over to his department.

No one from the city responded when asked Friday why the city hasn’t taken over the building’s utility payments.

No one from the city has told Best when the building will be repaired, when it will reopen and when Post 160 can resume usage of the facility. He wants city officials to meet with him and other members of Post 160’s leadership to discuss the building’s future.

“It has been made perfectly clear that the city will not entertain another lease with an organization under the same terms as the past one with the Legion Post once the upgrades to the facility are complete,” said Brock Letchworth, the city’s communications manager.

The issues surrounding the Skinner Street building began in 2020 when Post 160’s lease with the city expired.

The post’s previous commander had died and the letter’s from the city reminding the leadership that a new lease agreement was needed was mailed to his home instead of the American Legion’s post office box. Best eventually learned that the lease needed to be renewed and on July 26, 2021, Best wrote the city a letter requesting that a new lease be executed.

Members of the city’s public works, fire-rescue and inspections department met with Best and other Post 160 leadership to examine the building, .

William Atkinson, the post’s building coordinator, said city inspectors pointed out things needing repairs such as putting a cover on an outlet. They mainly pointed out minor infractions, Atkinson said.

There also was concern about the building’s heating system. Atkinson said at the time there was discussion about what were the city and post’s responsibilities for building maintenance, Atkinson said.

After city staff performed the inspection on Sept. 24, 2021, the post was told that there were “significant safety issues” and the building could not be used until those issues were addressed, Letchworth said. The safety issues involved the building’s furnace. “Additionally, there is asbestos that will be disturbed when work is done, and that will have to be addressed as well,” Letchworth said.

The city still planned to renew Post 160’s lease. The Greenville City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting agenda included a resolution authorizing a lease agreement with American Legion Post 160 for the building. However, the item was continued until Nov. 8.

At the Nov. 8 council meeting, the item was continued until Dec. 6. When staff requested the lease renewal be continued for a third time, no date was given.

“Action was delayed as staff continued to explore the costs and best plan of action for making necessary improvements to the facility,” Letchworth said.

“We were very patient, probably too patient and we requested a meeting,” Best said.

The group met with city leadership in February. At that time, the city offered the post usage of the former St. Gabriel’s Chapel, now called the Inter-General Community Center Chapel.

The offer came with conditions, Best said. The proposed lease agreement wouldn’t allow food or drink in the building. The organization needed to obtain liability insurance.

The proposal also required the post to contact the city to schedule meetings and other activities 30 days ahead of time.

Best said that requirement would hamper the post’s community service. The post was often used by families who needed space for visitations or wakes before and after funerals, which means they couldn’t give the city a 30-day notice.

Best said the chapel isn’t safe because the floors slope to the center. Also, the pews are bolted to the floor so they couldn’t be moved as needed for the various activities.

“St. Gabriel’s is not suitable for our mission,” Atkinson said. “The insurance company would not approve us having (liability) coverage at that location.”

The American Legion has had no further contact with city officials even though Best requested periodic updates.

City Manager Ann E. Wall said that after the post’s leadership refused use of St. Gabriel’s there was no need for further discussions.

The city’s focus is now on repairing the building and making it available for public use, said Octigan. He laid out the steps for renovating and reopening the building during the city council’s Aug. 8 workshop.

Recreation and Parks is responsible for updating and managing the facility, Octigan said. He was not involved in the earlier discussions with Best and other post leaders, because the structure was previously managed by public works.

The city has been negotiating with two firms to inspect the building and produce a plan for rehabilitating it.

“The goal of the city is to have it available for community use and different groups,” Octigan said. “We’ll still work with all the groups that previously used the building but it will have a rental process that the recreation and parks department will manage.”

The current proposal is to remove interior walls to create an open space with updated restrooms and a kitchenette. Octigan said the setup will be similar to Barnes-Ebron-Taft Community Center located in Greenfield Terrace Park in the Greenfield neighborhood off of N.C. 11 North.

The city initially budgeted $500,000 for the project, but Octigan reported on Aug. 8 that estimated cost had increased to $1 million.

Octigan had planned to present the City Council with a design contract at its Thursday meeting but the item isn’t on the agenda.

The design process will take about nine months once the contract is assigned, Octigan said. Renovation work will take another nine to 12 months. The goal is to have construction completed in mid to late 2024, he said.

Best said he doesn’t understand why the city wants a community center at that location.

“South Greenville Recreation Center is less than a half-mile from there and on the other side is Eppes Recreation Center,” Best said. “We are located between two buildings, two miles apart. Why do they need another community center in the middle of it?”