ECU Notes: ECU professor supports resale boutique

Dr. Runying Chen hasn’t bought brand-new clothing in a couple of years. She does love to shop, however, but prefers to do it at the upscale resale boutique My Sister’s Closet.

Chen, an East Carolina University associate professor of interior design and merchandising, is a passionate supporter of My Sister’s Closet, which uses proceeds to support Greenville’s Center for Family Violence Prevention. Chen is a volunteer and kind of an unofficial partner with the store on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville, promoting it often in class. She encourages her interested senior-level students to perform their required internship at My Sister’s Closet.

“It’s very people-focused,” said Mason Muskett, one of those students who completed her degree requirements when she finished a My Sister’s Closet internship in late July. “I think a lot of women recognize and see how important our cause is to protect women against domestic violence. … It’s all quality items and it makes a difference in the community, especially seeing women who come in and need help.”

Partnering with the Center for Family Violence Prevention — a private, nonprofit agency funded by state and federal government grants, civic and community groups, resale stores and other contributions — is an important pillar at My Sister’s Closet that distinguishes it from a traditional retail business model.

“It’s great to be able to offer cheaper clothing that every woman can be able to afford and look fashionable in,” Muskett said. “It also keeps the fashion cycle circular. You can find good pieces for less the price.”

Consumers benefit from the donation and resale process.

“The full price for a top might be $60 or $80, but over there, you pay $6,” Chen said.

Interior design and merchandising is one of the eight academic units in the College of Health and Human Performance. HHP’s mission is to discover, motivate and educate for a healthy tomorrow, which in many ways is encompassed by faculty and student impact at My Sister’s Closet.

“When you show and embed into it, you can see the worth of your work,” said Dr. Amanda Muhammad, chair of the Department of Interior Design and Merchandising. “And Dr. Chen’s passion for it is commendable and admirable. It’s a commitment to show up all the time, not just a one-off, but to show up all the time consistently. In addition to her (teaching) position, she is doing a lot to promote not only our program and the college of HHP, but ECU.”

While teaching fashion history or textiles, Chen likes to wear her outfits from My Sister’s Closet. It serves as an opportunity to tell students about the store and ECU’s involvement.

“My favorite are shoes, whether that is sneakers or heels they have,” Chen said. “Also the high-end brands now I own, also because of the store.”

As an ambitious student with an outgoing personality, Muskett used her internship to grasp a specialized role at My Sister’s Closet. She was given the opportunity to take ownership in visual merchandising.

Having freedom with visual merchandising differed from other internship opportunities, Muskett said, making the completion of her internship a bittersweet moment for the northern Virginia native.

My Sister’s Closet in Greenville opened in 1994. There also is a My Sister’s Closet in Farmville, and a My Sister’s Attic on Red Banks Road that specializes in furniture and home decor. All support the Center for Family Violence Prevention.

ECU researcher receives $1.2 million grant

An ECU researcher has earned a National Science Foundation (NSF) Career Award of $1.2 million over five years to study synapse formation in brain development, which is vital to cognitive processes like learning and memory.

Dr. Karen Litwa, assistant professor in the Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, was awarded the grant for the project, which aims to address how synapses — the points of contact between neurons where information is passed from one neuron to the next — form in brain development and mediate the transfer of information in the brain.

The research techniques will allow “unrivaled experimental access to developing synapses,” according to Litwa’s project abstract.

“The brain supports complex cognitive processes, such as learning and memory,” Litwa said. “These complex processes require information transfer within the brain. Synapses mediate this information transfer, yet important details about the exact ways that synapses form in brain development are still unknown.”

Each year, close to 500 researchers are recognized for their potential to serve as “academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization,” according to the NSF.

“Dr. Litwa joined this elite group and has shown that ECU’s investments in growing the university’s research portfolio are paying off, and we are thrilled that she has achieved this prestigious award,” said Dr. Sharon Paynter, ECU’s acting chief research and engagement officer. “This award is a signal of the high-quality research undertaken at ECU. It also evidences the return on our investments in recruiting innovative faculty and providing them with institutional research support once they are on campus. The NSF Career award will allow Dr. Litwa to engage and inspire students to continue their own journeys of discovery.”

Litwa’s research will focus on discovering what the requirements are for pre- and post-synaptic compartments to initially adhere and what determines whether that adherence persists and matures. According to the project abstract, “the set of experiments will test the hypothesis that post-synaptic dendritic filopodia (small, membranous protrusions found primarily on branching stretches of developing neurons) promote synapse formation in developing neural circuits.”

With the potential for the project to impact researchers and learners at many levels, Litwa said having the opportunity to embark on the new research at ECU is another facet of a rich campus experience. Litwa holds adjunct appointments in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences’ departments of biology and psychology. She also is a part of a female faculty group on campus that supports her research and career development, as well as vice president of the Brody Women Faculty Committee; president of the Eastern Carolina Chapter of the Society for Neuroscience; co-chair of the Laser Technologies Application Group and faculty member of the Eastern Carolina Diabetes and Obesity Institute.

“I consider myself a citizen of the university,” she said, adding that each of her ECU affiliations has contributed vital collaborations, expertise and feedback that have influenced her work and findings over the years.

Read more at news.ecu.edu.