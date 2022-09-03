PCC Notes: City of Greenville Presents Check to PCC to Fund Key Training Partnership

GREENVILLE — City of Greenville representatives presented a $20,000 check to Pitt Community College President Lawrence L. Rouse Thursday to fund an educational partnership that’s been helping local residents in financial need learn skills that lead to jobs.

Including funds presented this week, the Greenville City Council has approved a total of $100,000 for PCC’s Outreach & Community Engagement initiatives since the 2018-19 academic year. Pitt has used that funding to provide short-term certificate training to nearly 430 students.

“The Greenville City Council and other city leaders have demonstrated on many occasions that they realize and value PCC’s contributions to local workforce development,” Rouse said. “We have a great partnership, and it’s improving the lives of people in our community.”

Greenville City Manager Ann Wall agreed.

“Growing the economic hub of eastern North Carolina is one of the goals of our city leadership and, in order to do that, we have to bring jobs to the area,” she said. “We are pleased to continue to partner with Pitt Community College to help them grow a workforce that is ready to step into those jobs.”

Ernis Lee, PCC assistant vice president of outreach & community engagement, said Greenville’s financial support has offset the cost of educational expenses for individuals training for jobs in construction trades, including plumbing, welding, masonry and HVAC. He said it has also assisted students pursuing short-term certificate programs.

Lee said the training’s purpose is to provide students with fundamental skills they can use to enter the local workforce.

“PCC reached out to area business and industry about training needs and heard time and time again how important it was for prospective employees to have at least a basic foundation of skills on which to build when they first apply for jobs,” Lee said.

Gail Nichols, director of PCC CIT continuing education, says funding the Greenville City Council has allocated to Pitt has been “a blessing” to the community. She said it has made it possible for the college to offer training to people who would have otherwise been unable to take classes due to financial constraints.

“It’s such a pleasure when you tell a student they can take a class they really want in order to get a job, because PCC has money from the City of Greenville,” Nichols said.

For more information on short-term certificate options, prospective students may contact Nichols at 493-7625 or gpnichols316@my.pittcc.edu.

PCC holds pinning ceremony for dental assisting grads

PCC’s Health Sciences Division celebrated the college’s first class of Dental Assisting graduates with an on-campus pinning ceremony.

The program took place Tuesday, a little more than a year after Pitt inherited Martin Community College’s Dental Assisting program. In addition to graduates receiving pins commemorating the completion of their studies, the event featured speakers and award presentations.

“Our first class of dental assisting students had an amazing year,” said PCC Dental Assisting Director Shelby Brothers. “They excelled in didactic, laboratory and clinical environments and are now entering the dental profession as qualified and well-trained Dental Assistant IIs.”

A three-semester diploma program, Dental Assisting teaches students how to perform office, chairside and laboratory procedures that assist with the delivery of dental treatment. As Dental Assistant IIs, Brothers said the 11 Class of 2022 members are capable of performing expanded functions such as taking X-rays and coronal polishing. They are also eligible to take the Dental Assisting National Board Examination to become Certified Dental Assistants.

For PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal, the ceremony was the culmination of a comprehensive effort to bring Dental Assisting to Pitt’s campus and get it off the ground and running.

“A lot of hard work went into relocating the program, purchasing equipment and renovating space in our Fulford Building to create a first-class, fully-equipped dental training facility and offices for faculty,” Neal said. “Seeing the smiles on the graduates’ faces was rewarding. I hope they wear their pins with pride for many years to come, knowing they are some of the most educated and capable dental assistants in the area by having completed their training with PCC.”